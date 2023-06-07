It’s Juneteenth’s third year as a federal holiday, and St. Louis offers plenty of ways to celebrate. Whether you’re looking to learn something new, get active or enjoy activities with your kids, there’s something for everyone. Here are just a few of the many events commemorating Juneteenth throughout the metro area.
PRE-JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION IN THE DELMAR LOOP – JUNE 10
Looking to get the celebration started early? Delmar Loop is the place to be. With a drum call, African dance, live music and a community mural painting, it will be a true smorgasbord of art forms. Bounce houses, face and henna painting, art activities, a photo booth and more ensure fun for the whole family, and local restaurants including AAA Fish House, Krab Kingz, Palomino Lounge and Vails Brothers will bring food alongside the festivities.
JUNETEENTH KEYNOTE AT THE HISTORY MUSEUM – JUNE 15
Despite its relatively new status as a federal holiday, Juneteenth’s roots run deep. “Juneteenth Keynote: From New Orleans to Galveston to St. Louis and Beyond” will begin with a happy hour, light appetizers and pop-up activities before guests head to the Lee Auditorium to learn about the history and meaning of Juneteenth and celebrate family and community legacies. The event will end with a performance by the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis.
JUNETEENTH COMMUNITY RIDE – JUNE 17
If getting active is more your speed, check out the Juneteenth Community Ride presented by River City Outdoors. The leisurely 11-mile ride will traverse paved streets around the city and is broken up by six stops, followed by a post-event block party with live music, food trucks and presentations from storytellers sharing the city’s history.
JUNETEENTH FAMILY DAY IN THE GRAND CENTER ARTS DISTRICT – JUNE 17
If you’re planning to bring kids along, check out the Juneteenth Family Day in the Grand Center Arts District. Activities include a pop-in story at Park-Like at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, a puppet show and food truck at The Sheldon, art activity tables at the Contemporary Art Museum, live music, dancing and more.
2ND ANNUAL JUNETEENTH “FREE - DOME” CELEBRATION – JUNE 19
Occurring on the official day of Juneteenth, FREE-DOME is returning for a second year. The free, family-oriented event will take place in Fairground Park with music, food, activities and vendors from around the region.
CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH AT SLSO – JUNE 19
What’s a celebration without music? St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians will be joining forces with vocalists from the IN UNISON Chorus for a “Celebrating Juneteenth” performance in honor of the holiday. The free concert will be held at First Baptist Church of Chesterfield, with seating offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
JUNETEENTH AT THE GARDEN – JUNE 19
Inviting visitors to enjoy a “restful and restorative day in the Garden,” the Missouri Botanical Garden will be hosting “Juneteenth at the Garden.” Check out an interpretive visitor guide highlighting contributions of African Americans to botanical science throughout history with opportunities for onsite exploration, self-reflection, nature journaling and meditation. Visitors can stroll through the George Washington Carver Garden, listen to experts from the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House with commentary on Black scientists’ contributions to entomology and enjoy a special cooking demonstration from Chef Lavinia McCoy of Gourmet Soul – all included with Garden admission.