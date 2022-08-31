Visual arts community in the St. Louis area sees a boom of young talent

The metro area visual art community has seen an incredible boom of young talent of late. These inspiring artists may well be shaping the future of the local scene, and they therefore have great insight as to the greatest current challenges in their chosen field of endeavor, how they hope to overcome such challenges and what’s inspiring them to face it day by day.

“One of the most pressing challenges for artists in the metro St. Louis area is, in my view, finding ways in which artists can authentically address the community’s most pressing issues with their artwork,” comments St. Louis Artists’ Guild member B.J. Parker.

Parker works in graphite, charcoal and oil, currently serves as the lead instructor at the Gateway Academy of Classical Art in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood and characterizes himself as an Old Testament scholar.

His website, bjparkerart.com, notes his commitment “to furthering the realist tradition within the contemporary art world. Aware of this challenge, I aim to let St. Louis and its history cultivate me with the hope that when I draw and paint, the roots of the city support each artwork,” Parker says.

One of Parker’s fellow members at the guild also contemplates what may be the biggest speed bump on the road to success, satisfaction or both facing painters, sculptors and similar creators of visual art.

“I would cite the greatest challenge for metro area artists today as more solo exhibition opportunities in the area, along with publication of their shows,” says Zackary Petot, who serves as an adjunct professor at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park. Petot’s website, zackpetot.com, notes that his own printmaking “explores themes of queer codes within the LGBTQ+ community, which are still referenced or long lost to our current queer culture.”

“As the exhibition director at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild,” he continues, “I try to create as many of these opportunities as possible in our exhibition calendar, to help offer this to metro area artists, but [also] as an artist myself … to encourage area artists to keep pushing and trying their hardest to get their artwork out into the community.”

To a certain extent, photographer Tiff J. Sutton echoes Petot. “What I find to be the biggest challenge for me is finding commercial galleries to exhibit my work,” she notes. “The art field is very competitive, and it’s difficult to stand out. My way of getting noticed has been to exhibit in unconventional galleries and have engaging social media and a good website.”

Sutton notes that her website, tiffjtiffsutton.com, “works with digital, film and instant cameras.” On her website, she states that she “has decided to work with Black women exclusively, as a way to reconnect with herself and discuss social movements.”

From a multitude of vantages, the landscape for visual art in the metro area remains exciting – and certainly deserving of continuing exploration by aficionados of all ages.