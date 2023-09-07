A dynamic exhibition made its debut in St. Louis this September.
Urban Archaeology: Lost Buildings of St. Louis is a new, limited-run exhibit presented by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation using more than 25 pieces drawn from the National Building Arts Center’s extensive collection of architectural, structural and industrial artifacts. The collection on display in “Urban Archaeology” surveys St. Louis’ past and examines what might be next for the metro area.
“These artifacts illustrate the importance of decorative art in past construction – not just big office buildings and theaters, but the houses of common people,” NBAC director Michael Allen says. “The exhibit is a glimpse into how decorative art was almost a common good in the late 19th and early 20th century.”
Located at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, “Urban Archaeology” presents architectural elements from notable buildings, residential homes and neighborhood institutions constructed in the city between 1840 and 1950. It’s organized by the NBAC in collaboration with the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, specifically by Allen, Pulitzer Arts Foundation curator Stephanie Weissberg and Pulitzer Arts Foundation curatorial assistant Molly Moog. Readers can visit the exhibit from Sept. 8, 2023, through Feb. 4, 2024.
Artifacts on display demonstrate St. Louis’ history of ingenuity – including the technical progress of the brick-making industry and its distinct impact on how the city was built and the people who lived in it. One primary example available for viewing includes a turn-of-the-century Pyrometer, an instrument that allows users to monitor the temperature of kilns at a distance.
“The artifacts ask us to think backward and forward on a long timeline,” Allen says. “In addition, an interactive space invites visitors to share their stories about the city and imagine the future of the built environment.”
As a result, the exhibition explores a wide swath of St. Louis history. From its status as the fourth largest city in America in the late 1800s to its heyday as an international city at the 1904 World’s Fair and eventual economic decline and urban demolition in the 1950s, pieces on display demonstrate how quickly a city on the rise can reverse course.
“‘Urban Archaeology’ weaves thinking about the future into the exhibition through a set of interviews found in the audio guide and a video element,” Allen explains. “The interviews connect the artifacts to meditations on where St. Louis is today and speculations of what should be next.”
Other notable pieces available for view include a terracotta lion head pendant from a demolished building that once stood at 2617-2623 Cass Ave. and a matte green ceramic orb, the first known example of polychromed glaze on a major commercial building in the U.S. These artifacts are found throughout the Pulitzer Arts Foundation’s facilities, including in the Lower South Gallery, East Gallery, West Gallery and Courtyard.
“Urban Archaeology” owes special thanks to NBAC founder Larry Giles and his team, as Giles rescued the vast majority of objects on display in the exhibit. Fittingly, he was once described in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as “the man who saved St. Louis.” Through their tireless efforts, the exhibition helps demonstrate St. Louis at a moment in time.
“In most ways, St. Louis has been right on the median of growth, decline and regeneration,” Allen says. “The distinctions are that few cities demolished as much of their center city built environments, and that most had less extreme racial segregation patterns.”
The exhibit paints a picture of the possibilities still present in St. Louis and concludes with a video that shares stories of two St. Louis neighborhoods where residents have resisted the pervasive destruction in the city’s recent past. These tales remind exhibition visitors that through collective action and community organizing, it’s possible to preserve historic businesses and residences – and what makes a city matter to the people who inhabit it.
Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Ave., St. Louis, pulitzerarts.org
National Building Arts Center, 2300 Falling Springs Road, Sauget, Illinois, web.nationalbuildingarts.org