Upstream Theater’s 'Good Ship St. Louis' depicts ongoing, cruel plight of refugees

Play: “The Good Ship St. Louis”

Company: Upstream Theater

Venue: The Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Dr.

Dates: November 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20

Tickets: $25 to $35 ($10 on Nov. 10); contact 314-534-1111 or www.metrotix.com

Highlights: Artistic director Philip Boehm’s powerful and affecting drama about a terrible tragedy near the start of World War II, as well as the ongoing strife in the lives of refugees from all corners of the globe, make “The Good Ship St. Louis” compelling, provocative theater with a pointed message.

Story: Susan is going through her parents’ belongings in their St. Louis home after the death of her mother. In their attic, she finds a suitcase which contains a mystery. While her parents were Irish, Susan finds memories of a Jewish past about her grandmother.

Back on May 13, 1939, the MS St. Louis leaves Hamburg in Nazi Germany with more than 900 Jewish refugees. With the increasing persecution of Jews in Germany and in other countries held under German rule, the refugees purchased “landing permits” for Cuba, with most planning to emigrate from there to the United States.

When the MS St. Louis reaches Havana, however, their documents are declared invalid, and the ship is ordered back to sea, not allowed access to either the United States or Canada. The ship’s captain, Gustav Schroder, and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee negotiate for the ship to disembark back in Europe in Belgium, rather than Hamburg. The passengers disperse from there, some fleeing to England, others elsewhere in Europe, where many of them later die in concentration camps.

As Susan probes the contents of her mother’s suitcase, she learns about her grandmother’s tragic past as well as surprising revelations about her own mother.

Other Info: While Boehm keeps the focus on several characters aboard the ill-fated MS St. Louis, he ties in the misfortunes of the ship’s passengers with the American city which shares its name. Boehm includes Bosnian, Syrian and Ukrainian refugees whose lives are challenged today in many of the same ways endured by the Jewish passengers aboard the MS St. Louis more than 80 years ago.

The two-act drama moves back and forth in time, abetted greatly by original music composed by Anthony Barilla. It’s played effectively and movingly by music director and pianist Henry Palkes, along with cellists Coco Wicks and Ethan Edwards.

Laura Fine Hawkes utilizes the sufficient Marcelle Theater stage to optimal effectiveness, with the musicians performing off stage right and the attic of Susan’s parents’ house at stage left front. This allows the remainder of the set to include a large area in the back for action aboard the MS St. Louis, set behind a boarding walkway, and a small piece in front where brief conversations are had between a pair of men in each of three different eras.

Barilla also adds a sound design complete with blaring ship horns and the sound of waves washing against the helm, which often accompanies visuals playing on the back wall in the striking projections designed by Brian McLelland and Mona Sabau. Well-selected properties by Michaelina Miller and Laura Hanson’s well-appointed costume designs for characters in a variety of cultures and times enhance the general effect.

Boehm directs the production at a carefully modulated pace, allowing time for his players to finely shape their well-etched characters. The studied and top-notch cast includes Kari Ely as the surprised and shaken Susan, Peter Mayer as the understanding and empathetic Schroder, and Christopher Hickey as Schroder’s insidious Nazi steward, Schiendick.

Jeff Cummings and Nancy Bell are wonderfully poignant as the Jewish mining engineer Herbert K and his medically trained wife Rosa, who was forbidden to practice in 1933 when Nazis removed Jews and women from their medical posts.

Kathleen Sitzer shines as a wealthy Jewish woman accustomed to genteel treatment, as well as a Muslim Syrian refugee who brings her culinary skills to Lebanon. Eric J. Conners brings levity to the role of Schroder’s in-demand personal steward, as well as portraying a Bosnian immigrant to St. Louis, and a St. Louisan steeped in knowledge of the city and its inhabitants.

Sarah Burke and Tom Wethington are touching as a German Jewish couple who consider themselves as much German as Jewish and are puzzled by their treatment, while Burke also stars as a Ukrainian teacher who is now a refugee.

Wethington and Hickey each plays three different men, pals who spend their time reading the sports pages or news stories, respectively, although ironically it’s the sports enthusiast who has a broader understanding of humanity. They are joined by Miranda Jagles Felix as the waitresses who indifferently fill their drinks.

“The Good Ship St. Louis” is the epitome of Upstream’s mission “to move you, and move you to think.” It’s an uplifting and valiant effort which lauds the human spirit, even in the face of oppressive obstacles.