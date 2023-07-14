Opera: “The Turn of the Screw”

Company: Union Avenue Opera

Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd.

Dates: July 14, 15

Tickets: $35 to $55; visit unionavenueopera.org or call 314-361-2881

Highlights: Union Avenue Opera opens its 29th festival season with a chilling, beautifully sung and performed rendition of Benjamin Britten’s chamber opera based on the classic, 19th century ghost story by Henry James.

Story: A young governess is hired by a London businessman to care for his niece and nephew in the country at a place called Bly House. She arrives there and is welcomed by the housekeeper, Mrs. Grose, and by the children, Miles and his younger sister, Flora.

Soon enough, a letter is delivered to Bly House, stating that Miles has been expelled from his school, leaving the governess to educate both Miles and Flora at home. One day, the governess notices a pallid young man looking at her from a tower at the house. When she describes him to Mrs. Grose, the housekeeper states that the description matches that of the home’s late valet, Peter Quint.

Mrs. Grose suspects that Peter may have abused Miles, and also had an affair with the previous governess, the late Miss Jessel. The latter eventually left Bly House and subsequently died, as did Quint on an icy road near Bly House. Later, as the governess teaches Flora at a nearby lake, she is startled to see a strange woman watching Flora and realizes it is the ghost of Miss Jessel.

As the children fall increasingly under the sway of Quint and Miss Jessel, the governess writes to their guardian, describing the unsettling events at the home. Finally, Mrs. Grose takes Flora away from Bly House, while the governess tries to save Miles from the clutches of the nefarious Quint. But is it too late?

Other info: Britten’s operatic version of “Screw” premiered at the Il Teatro La Fenice in Venice in 1954 and in London a month later. It features a complex score by Britten with a 12-note “Screw” theme and a libretto by Myfanwy Piper, based on James’ 1898 novel.

A concert version of “The Turn of the Screw” was presented by UAO in 2006, but this marks the first, full-scale performance by the opera company. It’s a highly polished rendition, too, with conductor and founding artistic director Scott Schoonover eliciting an effective interpretation of Britten’s often complicated musical score, making it accessible to the audience.

Stage director Nancy Bell makes an impressive Union Avenue Opera debut, helping make this version of “Screw” haunting, creepy and engrossing, thanks also to the wonderful contributions of her cast. That ensemble includes three singers also making their UAO debuts with polish and poise, namely Meroe Khalia Adeeb as the unnamed governess, Alexandra Martinez-Turano as Miss Jessel and Sophie Yilmaz as Miles, in a role often performed by a treble singer.

The singing is exquisite, led by Adeeb’s soprano, which brings heartfelt emotions to her role as the helpless governess. Operatic legend Christine Brewer delivers her customary exemplary soprano to the part of the unquestioning housekeeper, Mrs. Grose, bolstering her scenes with the gravitas of the role.

Yilmaz is eerily effective as the troubled Miles, keeping her voice within the range of a young boy’s, and Cecelia Hickey delivers a fine turn of her own as the vulnerable Flora. James Stevens brings a hair-raising quality to the role of the insidious Peter Quint, striking haunting chords with his clear tenor voice, while Martinez-Turano is equally effective as the discordant spirit of Miss Jessel.

Laura Skroska’s scenic design is a two-story structure in the finest ‘haunted house’ mold, with a window at the top of the second floor from which Quint peers menacingly below, a set which reflects the 19th century setting, as do Skroska’s props. Patrick Huber’s lighting is often low to further emphasize the mystery and uneasiness of James’ plot, while Teresa Doggett’s costumes richly reflect the working-class wardrobes of the characters and their era.

UAO’s masterful telling of Britten’s version of “The Turn of the Screw” shows how a contemporary presentation can still retain the creepy horror of a classic American ghost story for a modern audience.