Play: “Confederates”

Company: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road

Dates: Through March 5

Tickets: $23 to $92; contact repstl.org or 314-968-4925

Story: Sandra, a Black, tenured university professor, delivers a short speech about how immersed she is in Black culture, perhaps as a way to bolster her credibility as a commentator on racism, sexism and classism in modern America.

She then remarks on a copy of a photograph which has been stuck to her office door, one showing a Black slave woman breast-feeding a white baby. Sandra’s face has been super-imposed on the woman in the picture.

While Sandra demands that the university take action to track down the perpetrator of the offensive poster, an enslaved woman named Sara speaks from slave quarters 160 years ago on a Southern plantation. The Civil War is raging, and she yearns to join her brother Abner, a runaway slave who is fighting with the Union Army.

When Abner returns to the plantation to temporarily seek shelter, Sara implores him to teach her how to use a rifle so that she, too, can fight for freedom. She needs to be careful, though, because of Luanne, another enslaved woman who is determined to “move up” to the owner’s residence as a house slave, and who talks entirely too much. Sara also is wary of Missy Sue, the owner’s daughter, who has returned from the North with “progressive” ideas she longs to share with her lifelong "friend."

As for Sandra, she’s dealing with an annoyed student named Malik, who isn’t satisfied with his B minus grade for a paper he wrote equating slavery with contemporary America. He tells Sandra that the B minus will threaten his total grade point average and may even jeopardize his scholarship. Further, he hints that she has a bias against men.

She also contends with a vapid, mouthy student assistant named Candice, who stumbles clumsily over her self-referenced "white privilege" to the point of annoyance, whining about time limits for showers among other meaningless laments. And the department’s other female professor, Jade, is leaning heavily on Sandra to ensure that the former will gain tenure, making veiled threats to Sandra in the process.

Sandra and Sara are centuries apart, and yet they are "confederates" sharing common challenges in an often hostile society.

Highlights: The Rep presents a solid, polished production of playwright Dominique Morisseau’s incisive probing of the lingering impact of slavery, one of America’s original sins, smartly directed by Elizabeth Carter.

Other info: The Rep’s rendition of “Confederates” is the third one nationwide, following its commissioning by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Penumbra Theater, and a subsequent Off-Broadway production in 2022. Another of Morisseau’s plays, “Skeleton Crew,” will be performed by The Black Rep in March and April.

Morisseau, one of America’s rising young stars in the playwright pantheon, juggles two separate stories here with similar themes, intertwining them with one central idea: How Sara’s enslavement on a 19th century Southern plantation is akin to Sandra’s treatment in 21st century academia.

Scenic designer Nina Ball helps makes the back-and-forth bouncing of two stories possible with a clever set comprised of a large plank of wood, a shining mahogany floor which supports Sandra’s chic professor’s office on stage right, and the adjoining, plain, coarse wood underneath Sara’s impoverished living quarters at stage left. Behind it all is Micah Stieglitz’ looming projection design, which switches between outdoor photos of a Southern plantation for Sara’s tale and an updated look when Sandra is center stage.

Likewise, composer and sound designer T. Carlis Roberts fills the background with pop, jazzy notes for Sandra’s story, in contrast to the “Old South” tunes for Sara’s yarn. Costume designer Ricky German adds chic attires for Sandra and her colleague Jade as well as the plain, utilitarian clothes for Sara and Luanne, and Missy Sue’s pretentious, overly blown wardrobe.

U. Jonathan Toppo is fight choreographer, the lighting designer is Xavier Pierce, intimacy director is Kaja Amado Dunn, and dialect coach Rachel Finley’s work is most effectively realized in Sara’s vernacular, as well as Jade’s off-the-wall rants and insinuations about Sandra possibly impeding the former’s struggle for tenure.

Tiffany Oglesby is a commanding presence as the focused Sara, from the powerful delivery of her dialogue to her understanding of her situation. Tatiana Williams succeeds in presenting Sandra as a sharp, strong and intellectual force, finding irony in how her political science classes show oppressive similarities in America in different centuries.

Xavier Scott Evans is convincing both as the ambitious Malik and the freedom fighter Abner, and Celeste M. Cooper clearly defines both the accusatorial, passive-aggressive Jade, and as the loose-lipped, trapped-by-tradition Luanne. Tracy Greenwood does well as the inane office assistant Candice and as the scheming, self-interested Missy Sue.

Morisseau’s dialogue works better in the Civil War era than in the modern university setting, especially when a third person is right in the room when two others get into heated, or at least somewhat confrontational, debates. That just doesn’t seem realistic as opposed to a “Would you give us some time alone?” approach.

Director Carter, with the notable contributions of lighting designer Pierce, does fine work smoothly segueing scenes between centuries, although seeing Jade enter Sandra’s office through Sara’s front door near the end of the one-act, 105-minute drama seems more a quirky device than a dramatic punch.

For the most part, though, “Confederates” blends the past and the present together effectively in Morisseau’s perceptive story. Its portrayals of the powers in charge, in both centuries, is anything but flattering.