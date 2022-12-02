Travails of dating are funny, poignant in Westport Playhouse's ‘The Twelve Dates of Christmas’

Play: “The Twelve Dates of Christmas”

Company: Westport Playhouse

Venue: Westport Playhouse, 635 Westport Plaza

Dates: Through Dec. 23

Tickets: $40 to $50; contact 314-469-7529 or thewestportplayhouse.com

Highlights: Jennifer Theby Quinn delivers a magnetic, bravura performance in this one-woman show written by Ginna Hoben, mastering both its comic and dramatic aspects with equal panache. The holiday treat is on display through December 23 at Westport Playhouse.

Story: New York City resident and actress Mary is back home in Ohio celebrating Thanksgiving with her family, a cherished tradition. Her fiancé remained in New York for the holiday, which leads to an unpleasant surprise when Mary spots him kissing another woman at the nationally televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hurt and betrayed, Mary realizes she’s on her own with the upcoming Christmas holidays. Thus begins a year of dating adventures and misadventures for Mary, as she struggles to find a suitable romantic mate among Edward, David, John, Aidan, Emil, Joe, Lenny, Rob, and others she meets, both in Ohio and in Gotham.

While Mary experiences numerous emotional highs, she endures several painful breakups as well, all related faithfully by the dutiful daughter to her well-intentioned, if also misguided, mother, aunt and other family members. Mary is learning the hard way that she’s pretty much on her own in search of happiness in this often foreboding world.

Other info: Hoben’s play, first performed in 2010 at the American Shakespeare Center in Virginia, has been produced more than 80 times since then. Its first presentation in St. Louis is snappily directed by Lee Anne Mathews, who puts Theby Quinn through the ringer in an exacting 90 minutes. It’s nothing, though, that the vastly talented performer can’t handle with style and substance, leaving an audience to marvel at Theby Quinn’s versatility.

The production benefits hugely from some expert technical work, such as the clever and participatory video design created by Peter and Margery Spack. Theby Quinn shows up on the expansive, LED back screen often, sometimes even sparring with her ‘live’ on-stage persona. The various seasons are represented in bright, bold colors in cartoon style on the screen, while Theby Quinn performs on the bare set in front of it.

Daniel MacLaughlin’s lighting underscores the hilarity, or poignancy, of different scenes, and Jacob Baxley’s intriguing sound design incorporates the song stylings of Nat King Cole, Irish music for St. Patrick’s Day, and enchanting holiday tunes to enhance the festive feeling. Elizabeth Henning serves as wardrobe consultant for Mary’s always stylish attire, whether comfy or night clubbing.

Theby Quinn is on stage for the entirety of the show, weaving magic with Hoben’s script, even when Mary dumps a guy back in Ohio who seems to be OK, as far as I could tell, doing charitable work and whatnot.

Oh, well, as Mary says, “Ohio is the averagest of average,” and the guys in NYC perhaps appeal to her more. As Mary tells the audience about her year of living date dangerously, each failed romance is represented by another ornament attached to the Christmas tree on the screen, symbolic of the sundry failures at meaningful relationships.

Theby Quinn changes her emotions on a dime as Mary recalls her various dating escapades, some funny, some sad, some just curious. Regardless, our intrepid performer, guided by Mathews’ sure touch, makes each episode winning in its own fashion, thanks to Theby Quinn’s precise timing.

There’s hope at the end of the story, though, and affirmation for Mary’s spirit to soar again in the new year. Whether in Ohio, New York City or anywhere else the holidays are celebrated, “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” brings plenty of good cheer.