Top Sushi Serves Sushi, Ramen, Bibimbap and More in Creve Coeur

Top Sushi, which debuted in January in Creve Coeur, serves both Japanese- and Korean-inspired fare, offering (among other dishes) ramen, yaki udon, tempura, bibimbap, sashimi and sushi rolls.
The restaurant comes from chef-owner Rongyue Gu and manager Kristen Chen, who both hail from Shanghai. According to Chen, Gu previously owned a restaurant in the area around 20 years ago. After learning how to make sushi while working at St. Louis-based Japanese eateries over the past four to five years, Gu decided to open his own place based on his experiences. The duo also consulted with a close friend in the industry from Korea to develop Korean dishes for their menu.
“We have Japanese food like sushi, teriyaki and katsu, and we also have Korean food like bulgogi, bibimbap and ramen noodles,” Chen says. “The ramen is different from ramen at most Japanese restaurants – we make it Korean-style with a slow-cooked vegetable broth.”
The menu begins with appetizers including gyoza and tempura, the latter of which is available in options such as shrimp, squid and soft-shell crab, each served with vegetables in a light batter. Ramen noodles come in a soup with carrot, onion, green onion and napa cabbage, available with bulgogi beef, chicken, pork or seafood.
People are also reading…
Additional offerings include fried rice, yaki soba, yaki udon, teriyaki, katsu, bibimbap (available served in a stone bowl), nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls. Popular rolls include the deep-fried Crab Rangoon Roll with cheese, crabmeat and eel sauce, as well as the Golden Dragon Roll with spicy salmon, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, green onion, eel sauce and masago.
The strip-mall storefront can seat about 30 people. Festive lucky cat banners hang from the ceiling, while the dining area features framed art and a display of tea sets. The restaurant offers pickup and delivery via online ordering.
Top Sushi, 1947 Schuetz Road, Creve Coeur, 314-801-8816, topsushistlouis.com