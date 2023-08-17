As a child, Tiffarnish Lewis juggled, unicycled and soared the high-flying trapeze with Circus Harmony’s youth performance troupe, St. Louis Arches. Thirty-five years later, the former flying child is the newly elected president of the board of directors of Circus Harmony, St. Louis’ only social circus school, which uses the teaching and performing of circus arts to motivate social change.

Lewis was first drawn to the high-flying life when she was just 4 years old. “I used to watch Olympic gymnasts like Nadia Comăneci back in the early ’80s, and I fell in love with gymnastics,” she says. “I would get in trouble for flipping around the house.” But her acrobatics didn’t get her in trouble for long.

In 1986, Lewis’ mother allowed her to join a tumbling class – and in 1988, when Jessica Hentoff founded the St. Louis Arches and visited Lewis’ elementary school, the 6-year-old took her blossoming tumbling talents to the troupe. There, Lewis added circus tricks to her repertoire. She learned how to juggle, ride a unicycle, do double cartwheels, build pyramids, fly trapeze and excel in acrobatics. The group went on to thrill audiences with shows throughout the metro area and around the country.

By 2001, Hentoff created Circus Harmony, a nonprofit expanding circus arts offerings to more St. Louis youth. Today, the artistic/executive director is excited to have a former student lead its board. “Circus is like a family,” Hentoff notes. “So, it makes perfect sense for a child from our family to grow up and take a leadership role that will help the generations coming up behind her. Tiffarnish knows the power of what we do from personal experience, and that makes her a great ambassador and advocate, as well as board president.”

Teaming up with Hentoff once again, Lewis will assist in Circus Harmony’s mission to change lives by helping more children learn to defy gravity, soar with confidence and leap over social barriers. At the same time, Lewis will juggle her position as audit coordinator for the Community Development Administration of the City of St. Louis.

A Circus Harmony board member since 2016, Lewis’ role as the new board president will see her leading its focus on diversity. “Diversity is not just color – it’s also abilities of people,” she says, noting it all starts with implementing a more diverse board. “I want to help Jessica make the program more diverse – to offer it to more diverse kids.”

From leadership and problem-solving to planning and strategizing, the skills taught in the organization’s social circus classes can be applied to everyday life. “You can’t just do a pyramid,” Lewis adds. ”You have to have a plan and a strategy to make sure your foundation is sturdy so that everything you build on top of that is going to be okay.”

This year, Circus Harmony launched Defy Gravity 101 – a program focused on teaching circus and tumbling classes in seven St. Louis City recreation centers. Notably, nine children traveled to the St. Louis sister city of Stuttgart in Germany to continue the organization’s Peace Through Pyramids partnership with Circus Circuli.

“I performed with Circus Harmony around the country – now they’ve been around the world and have very famous alumni,” Lewis notes, adding that one of the highlights of her childhood was the first time she traveled outside the metro area with the St. Louis Arches to perform in Charleston, South Carolina, at the renowned Spoleto Festival.

Now leading the program in which she once participated, Lewis says she loves sharing her passion with as many kids as possible. “It feels really, really good to help a program I once was in,” she says, adding that three of her own children also spent time in the program. “There are people in St. Louis who have never heard of Circus Harmony, so I want to put it and its program out there to the masses.”

Circus Harmony, 701 N. 15th St. (City Museum’s third floor), St. Louis, 314-436-7676, circusharmony.org