This weekend, downtown St. Louis salutes U.S. service members for Veterans Day

Ladue News presents three ways for metro area residents to salute U.S. armed forces present and past, living and dead. All take place in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 5, six days prior to Veterans Day.

VETERANS DAY PARADE

The Missouri Historical Society’s Soldiers Memorial Military Museum (at 1315 Chestnut St.) will once more partner with the municipality to observe Veterans Day in fine style. As part of the 39th annual observance, the customary parade will start amid pomp and circumstance at 10:30 a.m., traversing Market Street to Soldiers Memorial. Immediately afterward, an 11:30 ceremony on the memorial’s south steps will incorporate a keynote speaker, a tribute to prisoners of war and service members missing in action, and a concert.

Missouri Historical Society, P.O. Box 775460, St. Louis, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org

VETERANS DAY 5K

St. Patrick Center, a homeless service provider in the metro area, will stage its seventh annual Veterans Day 5K starting at 9 a.m. Veterans constitute 26.5 percent of the center’s clients, according to its website, resulting in 832 veterans assisted last year. The St. Louis-based Keeley Companies (a family-owned corporate enterprise building communities nationwide) will present the event at Soldiers Memorial. Registration prices for the event vary, with all proceeds benefiting the center’s charitable mission.

St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, 314-802-0700, stpatrickcenter.org

CONCERT FOR VETERANS

The nonprofit Gateway Arch Park Foundation will join with the National Park Service for a free public concert entitled “Salute to Veterans” starting at 1 p.m. The concert will take place outdoors at Luther Ely Smith Square, at 20 N. Fourth St. between the Old Courthouse and the Arch’s west entrance plaza. The Missouri Brass Quintet from the 399th Army Band based at U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood will perform. Its performance, which is projected to run roughly an hour, will include both patriotic and traditional numbers.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation, 1 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 700, St. Louis, 314-881-2015, archpark.org