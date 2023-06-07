This summer, many families will take advantage of the school break to explore new and interesting places – but it may take coaxing to get shy youngsters interested in conquering new horizons. If so, Ready Readers has a book guaranteed to open fear-dispelling conversations.
Author Carolyn Crimi and illustrator Laurel Molk have teamed up to produce a humorous look at overcoming new-event anxiety in “There Might Be Lobsters.” Readers are introduced to Eleanor, an exuberant and enthusiastic child who loves the beach. The book opens with Eleanor walking along a boardwalk crowded with like-minded beachgoers, joyfully bearing the burden of her colorful inner tube and beach bag filled with towels, sand toys and more. Alongside Eleanor scampers her adorable pup Suki, carrying her best companion – a plump, stuffed sock monkey named Chunka Munka – in her mouth.
When they reach the steps to the beach, Suki’s timidity kicks in and she refuses to make the descent to the sand. Crimi channels the worried mind of the apprehensive Suki contemplating the pitfalls lurking ahead, “The stairs were big and sandy, and she hadn’t had lunch yet, and her foot hurt a little, and she might get a shell stuck up her nose... and – besides – there might be lobsters." Will this be the end of Eleanor’s fun beach day? Will Suki overcome her fears to explore the sun and water? Read this delightful story to find out!
Molk uses humor and mixed media to create welcoming and treasure-filled illustrations. Combining acrylic and watercolor paint along with pen and ink drawings, Molk’s artwork lends an air of lighthearted realism to the work. By including a myriad of funny details and animals antics, Molk guarantees children and adults alike will enjoy this sweet tale.
More than 14,000 area preschoolers receive books and interactive storytimes through the Ready Readers program, ensuring that our community’s neediest children build strong literacy foundations necessary to succeed in school and beyond. Learn more by visiting readyreaders.org.