Play: “Suddenly Last Summer”

Company: Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Venue: Berges Theatre, COCA, 524 Trinity Ave., St. Louis

Dates: September 14, 15, 16, 17

Tickets: $30 to $50; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com or twstl.org

Story: Violet Venable wants life on her terms, but she is facing a serious challenge. Accustomed to making annual pilgrimages to Europe with her son Sebastian, a poet of some renown, she still is reconciling with his death the previous summer. Instead of taking his mother on that trip, Sebastian was joined by his cousin Catharine. That proved tragic when Sebastian was killed, leaving the fragile Catharine to recount exactly what happened.

Mrs. Venable is a wealthy and prominent widow, reveling in her refined lifestyle in New Orleans circa 1936. As such, she isn’t about to have her niece, whom she holds in low regard along with Catharine’s mother, Mrs. Holly, and brother George, ruin her son’s reputation. Thus, she invites a local physician named Dr. Cukrowicz, whose surname means ‘sugar,’ to her estate for the purpose of giving him a sizable endowment for his psychiatric research at a local facility.

There’s a catch, though: Mrs. Venable wants Dr. ‘Sugar’ to perform a lobotomy on Catharine at St. Mary’s, a private mental asylum where Mrs. Venable has been paying for treatment of her niece, who is deeply troubled by her cousin’s untimely death.

Mrs. Holly and George are against any such procedure, but Mrs. Venable has threatened to hold up her son’s will, which greatly alarms the Hollys. So, Dr. Cukrowicz tells all of them that he will inject a truth serum into Catharine prior to any lobotomy, to ascertain whether in fact her version of the horrible events which led to Sebastian’s demise may have some validity.

Highlights: The 8th annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis is anchored by this fantastical tale penned by the 20th century playwright, poet and writer extraordinaire who spent his formative years living in St. Louis before moving to New Orleans, New York City and the world beyond for his celebrated and remarkable life.

Other info: Director Tim Ocel remarks in his program notes that "'Suddenly Last Summer’ drenches itself in (S)outhern (G)othic humidity, passion, sex…insanity. It threatens tyranny and destruction. It talks of God and man; of God in man; of possible salvation and self-damnation."

To that end, scenic designer James Wolk’s set masterfully conveys a feeling of decaying grandeur at Mrs. Venable’s estate, where she browbeats her servant, Miss Foxhill, and condescends to any and all of her guests. Wolk’s set features genteel furniture which resonates with the ’30s Southern setting, as well as shrouded curtains in the background to accentuate the dark, Gothic mood of the story.

Costumes designed by Dottie Marshall Englis beautifully convey the faded elegance of Mrs. Venable as well as the professional attire of Dr. Cukrowicz in his white suit, and the utilitarian wardrobes of Miss Foxhill and Catharine’s attendant, Sister Felicity, with complementary props courtesy of Abby Pastorello. Philip Evans’ haunting sound design, and original composition by Henry Palkes, further underscore Williams’ unsettling story.

There isn’t much naturalism in the playwright’s fantastical tale, and that’s reflected in the measured performances of Ocel’s focused cast. The director moves the tale along in a slow, meticulously crafted fashion, allowing for the script’s eccentricities to be even more pronounced in its characters.

“Suddenly Last Summer” was first performed in 1958 as part of a presentation called “Garden District,” which also featured another one-act titled “Something Unspoken” (presented as a staged reading at this year’s festival). The strong undercurrent of Sebastian’s closeted gay lifestyle could only be referenced tangentially in that era, something Williams undertook in this creepy setting.

Thus, these characters are less naturalistic than melodramatic, and as such Ocel’s presentation hits the mark effectively. There are strong performances by Lisa Tejero as the bullying Mrs. Venable, Naima Randolph as the cajoled but valiant Catharine, and Bradley Tejada as the serious and principled (in his day) Dr. Cukrowicz.

There is strong supporting work by Harrison Farmer as the agitated George, perhaps the most realistic of the characters, and by Rengin Altay as the timid Mrs. Holly, Bethany Barr as the submissive Miss Foxhill and Ieshah Edwards as the stern, no-nonsense Sister Felicity. The latter is as ostracized as any of the other visitors to Mrs. Venable’s lair which is overseen symbolically by a menacing Venus flytrap.

"Suddenly Last Summer" is representative of Williams’ lush, poetic prose, rich in symbolism and cleverly hinting at themes not allowed for public consumption in the mid-20th century. Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis executive artistic director Carrie Houk and her colleagues have made a wise choice in showcasing this arresting one-act work as the signature piece for the 8th annual festival.