Play: “The Lehman Trilogy”

Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center at Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves

Dates: Through September 24

Tickets: $30 to $90; contact repstl.org or 314-968-4925

Story: Hayum Lehmann emigrated from his native province of Bavaria, Germany, in 1844 for his new home in America and a better life for a European Jewish man whose options were limited in his native land. He settled in Montgomery, Alabama, with optimism and a new name, Henry Lehman, courtesy of indifferent immigration officials.

Within six years, his younger brothers Emanuel and Mayer followed him to his fledgling business, which was built initially on the trade of cotton and fabrics. While the Lehmans weren’t plantation owners, Lehman Brothers benefited from the slave labor of Blacks in the South whose picking of cotton provided the Lehmans with a product to entice buyers, first in Chicago and later in New York City.

Through the rest of the 19th century and into the 20th, Lehman Brothers thrived, morphing from one business to another, keeping abreast of the times, always making sure to give the customers what they wanted. Emanuel opened an office in New York City to make the company more national in scope, a shrewd and beneficial move.

That made sense, because Emanuel considered himself the “arm” of the brothers, doing what the "head" (Henry) conceived, while the "potato" (Mayer) ran interference between his two older brothers, always brokering a tentative peace among the siblings. It was a system that they perfected well enough to extend Lehman Brothers beyond their own lives, with a built-in succession plan for their sons.

Eventually, Lehman Brothers moved beyond purveyors of consumer goods to esoteric, financial acumen, even stepping onto Wall Street, where one fateful day in October 1929 they recount the suicides of a dozen other businessmen as the stock market crashed.

Still, Lehman Brothers not only survived but prospered, all the way to the day when a board of outsiders ran the enterprise into the 21st century. It all ended abruptly in 2008, when the once sturdy ship known as Lehman Brothers crashed on the rocks of bankruptcy and sank into oblivion.

Highlights: The Rep opens its 2023-24 season with a sweeping, educational and absorbing tale of one family’s realization of the American Dream, and how hard work and ingenuity gave way to greed and the iron grip of capitalism. It’s an epic story told in astonishing fashion by a trio of expert actors and a wandering musician guaranteed to inform and alert an audience with its cautionary tale.

Other info: “The Lehman Trilogy” originally was performed in France in 2013 in a French translation of a three-act drama by Italian playwright Stefano Massini. The original, five-hour play was trimmed in an English translation by Ben Power for London’s West End in 2018, directed by Sam Mendes. The Broadway debut, cut short by the pandemic, resumed in the fall of 2021 and was nominated for eight Tony Awards in 2022, winning five, including Best Play and Best Direction (Mendes).

The sweeping, stunning and spectacular production mounted at The Rep is produced in association with Boston’s Huntington Theatre, where it was part of that company’s 2022-23 season, closing early this summer. According to The Rep’s news release, this version directed by Carey Perloff, “is the first to originate the play in the U.S. and be directed by an American director.

“Perloff’s unique vision for the production includes having a musician on stage, playing music throughout the performance to anchor the time and place of various scenes, and a scenic design that features wooden crates and barrels reminiscent of containers used to store and ship cotton, the original source of the Lehman brothers’ wealth.”

There is a treasure trove of fascinating information about the play and the Lehman family which one can read at the Huntington Theatre website, including controversy about the downplaying of slave labor in the building of the fledgling Lehman business in the pre-Civil War South.

As for The Rep’s presentation, it features absolutely remarkable performances by its three actors, two of whom (Firdous Bamji and Joshua David Robinson) appeared in the Boston rendition. Bamji as Mayer, Robinson as Emanuel and Scott Wentworth as Henry all do yeoman work in shaping not only the characters of the original three brothers but also another 50 or so ancillary characters across 164 years.

Perloff’s addition of a musician – Joe LaRocca playing a variety of instruments to identify the eras in various scenes – is a master stroke, as LaRocca unobtrusively winds around the impressive set designed by Sara Brown, which is filled with those crates as well as a couple of doors (one could certainly do without, however, the incessant, irritating banging of the trap door).

Robert Wierzel’s lighting accentuates the goings-on in the show’s three acts which span nearly four hours, including two well-placed 15-minute intermissions. Remarkably, the production rarely wanes, thanks to the Herculean performances of Bamji as the amiable Mayer, Robinson as the shrewd Emanuel and Wentworth as the enterprising Henry. They also perform as latter-day Lehmans, including Emanuel’s son Philip, Mayer’s son Herbert and Philip’s son Robert.

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew’s elaborate projections design greatly enhances the presentation, with scenes ranging from devastating fires to a constant whirl of numbers on a back screen. The sound design conceived by Charles Coes and Mark Bennett, and Bennett’s intriguing original music, admirably underscore the show. Dede Ayite’s costumes keep the Lehmans in their 19th century wardrobes throughout the centuries, a device which works quite well.

“The Lehman Trilogy” is a dizzying, mesmerizing tour de force by Bamji, Robinson and Wentworth, along with LaRocca and the technical wizards behind the scenes. Who knew that a story about the pursuit of happiness turned into a careening crusade to chase money for money’s sake could be such compelling theater? Compliments all around.