Play: “The Years”

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive, St. Louis

Dates: Through July 29

Tickets: $15 to $20; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Story: Taking a walk on her wedding day, Andrea is accosted by a thief. He tells her that he doesn’t want to hurt her, just needs some money to get him through tough times. When she resists, he knocks her to the ground before taking her valuables.

Andrea’s sister, Eloise, is alarmed by what has happened – and at Andrea’s dazed response to it all. Their cousin Isabella, meanwhile, is busy making last-minute preparations for the wedding when not cajoling her younger brother, Andrew, a meek sort who only wants to take photos.

It’s been a tragic year for this family, following the death of Eloise’s and Andrea’s father, and the subsequent suicide of their mother. Isabella does her best to get them to soldier forward, but it’s a serious challenge, compounded by the decision of Eloise’s husband, Jeff, to state his intentions for divorce that same day.

With the passage of 13 years, the psychological scars of that day and era remain. Eloise remarries, Isabella takes a husband, and Andrew’s passion for photography has become a vocation. Bartholomew, the man who robbed Andrea years ago, reached a pivotal point in his life and, through his own sheer will, has built a successful career since he bottomed out more than a decade earlier.

Fate brought Andrea and Bartholomew together once before. Will it do so again? Can Andrea ever emerge from her deep trauma? Is Andrew destined to forever accede to Isabella’s harsh demands? Can Eloise find the happiness that eluded her in her first marriage on her second attempt? The years have taken their toll on this extended family, bit by melancholy bit.

Highlights: Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan, who directed an earlier production of this play back in the mid-1990s, renews his acquaintanceship with Cindy Lou Johnson’s sobering saga in Midnight Company’s newest presentation.

Other info: Johnson’s story is a little like an adult “Peanuts,” in that the older generation of parents, aunts and uncles are discussed but never seen. What they have left behind, whether through death or travels in their senior years, is a family built upon rituals which some of them find elusive in meaning.

Hanrahan moves the six performers in and around a quaint set designed by Brad Slavik, with a quintet of slatted sheets in the background and an upstage area filled with the basic necessities of furniture, namely a couch, a pair of chairs and a couple of side tables on the floor of The Chapel, as well as a table above the action at stage left. That’s sufficient, though, for Andrew to hide behind a chair in a pivotal scene in Act I.

Liz Henning’s costumes dress the players in comfortable middle-class attire, as well as some ill-fitting wedding dresses caused by various errors such as mix-ups at the dress shop. Tony Anselmo’s lighting nicely complements various scenes and is especially effective in scenes with the interloper Bartholomew. Several versions of Joni Mitchell’s pensive ballad, “Both Sides Now,” fill the background at sundry points of the two-act drama.

Hanrahan coaxes good performances from his cast, including Alicen Moser as the perpetually distracted Andrea; Summer Baer as Andrea’s always hopeful cousin, Eloise; Ashley Bauman as the hard-driving, in-control Isabella; and Joey File as Andrew, the low-key, soft-spoken and dutiful Andrew who hides his emotional problems, especially from his domineering sister.

Michael Pierce is fine in two small roles, as Eloise’s unfaithful husband Jeff and also as a street thug who attacks Andrea in her second confrontation with brigands. Pierce also effectively serves as fight director and choreographer for the two assaults on Andrea.

As Bartholomew, Joseph Garner finely interprets what is Johnson’s most philosophical dialogue, which she saves for the highwayman and future successful businessman, a success which is more fragile than Bartholomew would care to admit.

That fragility, and the harsh and impersonal impact of time on one generation of this dysfunctional family, is at the heart of “The Years,” for better and for worse. As Johnson sees it, life is anything but a cabaret, something Hanrahan’s cast makes poignantly clear.