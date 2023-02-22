For over 14 years, The MOTO Museum has served as a destination for motorcycle enthusiasts to see a private collection of bikes from across the world. In 2023, the attraction reinvented its functional showroom into a hip, 7,500-square-foot event space – rebranded as The Smith – with the flexibility to host events of all kinds for groups of up to 1,000 people.
The renovation and reopening mark major milestones that set The Smith up for future success.
“We gave it a refresh to make it more appealing to the average customer,” says Rachael Soete, business director for The Smith at the MOTO Museum. “We also want it to feel more sleek and modern with vintage characteristics. It was more masculine before and we’re really trying to push a gender-neutral vibe.”
Named for The MOTO Museum’s founder and owner, Steve Smith, The Smith’s primary event space can accommodate seating for 450 people with the option to change out walls so planners and hosts can match the moods of their events. The lighter wall option delivers a more upscale presentation, while the darker version complements the industrial aesthetic of the event space.
The space can also fit up to 1,000 people standing for cocktail events or concerts. An on-site pre-function space features a display of nearly 20 European motorcycles from Smith’s personal collection and fits roughly 250 people, making it ideal for cocktail hours or corporate welcome areas. The Smith also staffs a full-service catering team onsite that’s responsible for all the food and beverage provided during events.
“That’s one less thing our clients have to think about – and the food is amazing,” Soete says.
Other notable design features include new brass chandeliers that feel both timeless and trendy, 700 feet of string lights and fresh coats of paint. The Smith’s team polished the floors, which were dyed darker to create a sleek finished look and amplify the warmth of the venue. The result is a must-see transformation.
“There was always a big gallery in that space, and it has been doing events for 10 years,” Soete says. “But it hasn’t been touched, renovated or given a name for itself since it opened. The idea behind naming [the venue] The Smith was to make it identifiable and help the space feel more inviting.”
People certainly seem to have gotten the memo. Soete says her team has been busy since they first launched the renovated venue, hosting tours for upcoming events while they put the finishing touches on the project. Once completed, the team plans to celebrate their hard work in the same space they helped to create.
“We’ll have a big launch party within the next couple of months and invite all of the people we work with closely as well as wedding coordinators, photographers and more,” Soete said. “Long-term, we’re looking just to reach as many people and have as many people in the space as we can.”
The Smith is now available for event bookings throughout 2023.
The Smith at The MOTO Museum, 3408 Locust St., St. Louis, thesmithstlouis.com