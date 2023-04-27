Showcasing the beauty of nature through abstraction, “Monet/Mitchell: Painting the French Landscape” at the Saint Louis Art Museum explores the connections between French Impressionist Claude Monet and American Abstract Expressionist Joan Mitchell.

“A key theme is how these two artists portrayed this landscape that was close to their heart and where they lived,” explains Simon Kelly, a curator of modern and contemporary art who curated the exhibit.

Monet spent his final decades in rural Giverny, some 50 miles to the northwest of Paris and references his gardens throughout much of his late work. Meanwhile, in the late 20th century, Mitchell lived at nearby Vétheuil, overlooking a house once inhabited by the French painter. The importance of rivers, flowers and the earth is apparent throughout their works.

“There is also their use of color and brushwork,” Kelly adds. “They have dynamic gestural brushwork which connects them and the idea of abstraction. Monet’s pieces complicate the idea that he was the impressionist painter, showcasing how abstract some of his late paints are, and Mitchell’s background is part of the abstract movement in the 1950s in New York.”

“Monet/Mitchell” is a collaboration with two French institutions: the Musée Marmottan Monet, which houses the largest collection of Monet’s work in the world, and the Fondation Louis Vuitton. The conversation developed around Saint Louis Art Museum lending its Monet painting to their show in Paris, after which they agreed to lend some key paintings for the exhibit and showcase the two artists.

Also in Saint Louis Art Museum’s permanent collection is “Ici,” one of Mitchell’s final paintings and one of Kelly’s favorites in the exhibit.

“The painting has a vibrancy but is also very poignant because she knew it was one of her final paintings,” he says, adding that while Monet might initially draw visitors to the exhibition, he thinks patrons will still be surprised by Mitchell’s work. Outside of “Ici,” none of her paintings have been shown in St. Louis. Six of Monet’s works in this exhibit are new to St. Louis as well.

Another similarity between the artists is their shared interest in exploring expansive, panoramic views. Monet/Mitchell” will feature 24 paintings, 12 by each artist, including large multi-panel works on display. Alongside an audio guide, and online close look at Monet’s “Water Lilies,” Kelly and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Dénève will discuss Claude Monet and Joan Mitchell and their mutual love of music with “Conversation: Monet, Mitchell, and Music” on May 12.

“This exhibit is a great partnership with these two great French institutions,” Kelly concludes. “For me, this show is like an oasis. It has this restful feeling to it.”

“Monet/Mitchell: Painting the French Landscape” will be at the Saint Louis Art Museum through June 25.

Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, 314-721-0072, slam.org