Play: “Gruesome Playground Injuries”

Company: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, Strauss Black Box Theatre, 210 E. Monroe Ave.

Dates: Through May 13

Tickets: $35 to $50; contact 314-968-4925 or repstl.org

Highlights: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis concludes its 2022-23 season with the return of the Steve Woolf Studio Series. Becks Redman, The Rep's associate artistic director, guides two very savvy performers across the rocky shoals of Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph’s quirky and affecting story, “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” in intriguing and beguiling fashion at the Strauss Black Box Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Story: Doug and Kayleen first met in the school nurse’s office when they were each 8 years old. Kayleen had an upset stomach, while Doug was seeking treatment for an ill-advised bike jump off a roof. Even then, Doug was a bit off-kilter, and Kayleen was haunted by inner demons.

Through the years, Doug and Kayleen sporadically meet again, and their fractious relationship picks up where it left off five years prior or sets the stage for what may happen five years hence. Kayleen has more than her share of psychological trouble and envies Doug’s stable home life. Doug, though, keeps finding ways to put his body under siege with a series of ill-informed decisions. That’s who he is.

Life is tough enough for anyone, and it seems especially so for Kayleen and Doug. And yet, through it all, they share a strong bond which suggests that they may be kindred spirits, and that perhaps any chance at happiness for either of them might depend on the other. That is, if they can survive the never-ending series of serious injuries, both physical and psychological, which seemingly follow them everywhere.

Other info: Helping set the tone for this quickly paced, one-act production is a nifty set designed by Diggle, which features a velvet red ‘playground’ of sorts, filled with geometric shapes, where side pieces open to reveal drawers which hold a seemingly endless change of outfits for the two players, reflecting their ages at five-year intervals covering three decades. Carolyn Mazuka’s wardrobes showcase Doug and Kayleen’s attempts to go with the flow, although Doug, with his penchant for disasters, often brings to mind the character Mayhem from those insurance commercials.

Anshuman Bhatia’s lighting design shrewdly accentuates particularly poignant moments in their intertwined lives of Doug and Kayleen, utilizing a string of bulbs at either end of the elongated set. It also coalesces with Kareem Deanes’ sound design, which is alternately upbeat or melancholy, matching the emotions displayed on stage. Composer David Gomez adds original compositions to the production with great effect.

Brian Slaten as Doug and Jessika D. Williams as Kayleen play off each other with considerable polish, thanks to their own talents as well as Redman’s keenly focused direction. As a result, it’s easy to root for these two star-crossed souls, who struggle to find their places in the world, as well as admit their true feelings for each other. Slaten’s Doug finds that easier to do, while Williams’ Kayleen is fiercely defensive.

There’s little doubt that Doug and Kayleen are a match made not in heaven, but right here on terra firma. Joseph’s story is affecting and contemplative, made all the more so by The Rep’s winning presentation.