The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ resonant ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a technical marvel of artistry

Play: “A Christmas Carol”

Company: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road

Dates: Through December 30

Tickets: $23 to $92; contact repstl.org or 314-968-4925

Highlights: The Rep opens its second annual production of Wilson’s adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” with a razzle-dazzle, enchanting presentation filled with most of the traditional elements of Dickens’ 1843 tale, as well as a few new interesting twists, all designed to put smiles on the faces of children and adults alike. Rep artistic director Hana S. Sharif again directs a daunting cast of dozens in a well-paced and robust fashion for a holiday treat filled with engaging performance goodies, special effects wizardry and musical treats aplenty.

Story: Charles Dickens’ timeless classic about a miserly businessman reconnecting with humanity after nocturnal visits by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come is given a lively adaptation by Michael Wilson in this 21st century update.

Other info: In addition to a splendid professional cast, Sharif has also enlisted the enthusiastic support of the Center of Creative Arts (COCA)’s Theatre Artist Pre-Professional Division under the guidance of The Rep’s Adena Varner. She oversees a youth company of more than 20 youngsters who fill the streets of London with merry waifs. In addition, seven students from the Webster Conservatory of Theatre Arts contribute their burgeoning talents to the entertainment at hand.

Tim Mackabee’s scenic design is a wonder of achievement, albeit deceptively modest at the start of the proceedings. A huge, double-deck background provides the skeletal structure for the action on stage, including a scary descent into Ebenezer Scrooge’s home by his late and long-time business partner, Jacob Marley.

Mackabee fills the set with an assortment of furniture and winsome props, such as the pushcart of antique dolls, a clockmaker’s accoutrements and a fruit merchant’s cart of tasty treats, for new characters added by Wilson to give faces to the sundry debtors haunted by the unfeeling Scrooge even at the holiday season.

The technical marvels are further enhanced with the lush, Victorian costumes designed by Dede Ayite and some truly impressive lighting devised by Seth Reiser, especially effective in the scenes of ghostly visits to the lonely home inhabited by Scrooge, which mimics his own miserly loneliness.

Music director Tre’von Griffith spruces up the hearty yuletide yarn with a splash of rap singing and dancing to the chords of O Come All Ye Faithful led by the energetic youths, accentuating the pleasing chords of composers Nathan A. Roberts and Charles Coes, who also contribute the often haunting sound design. Those rappers and other dancers throughout the two-act, two-and-a-half-hour rendition bring vitality to Kirven Douthit-Boyd’s charged choreography, with Robert Crenshaw contributing his notable efforts as youth hip hop choreographer.

Hana S. Kim adds some poignant projection designs to further bolster the story and Adi Cabral serves as dialect coach for all the American performers relating this English tale, which really knows no borders.

All of that would serve as mere window-dressing, however, if the acting performances were unimpressive. That is far from the case here, in which Sharif coaxes myriad delightful interpretations by her large and always busy cast.

They’re led by Guiesseppe Jones in the pivotal role of Scrooge. A phalanx of performers, from Alistair Sim to George C. Scott to Patrick Stewart and others, have poured their hearts, minds and souls into interpreting the inner demons which plague Scrooge and how he is rehabilitated with a little help from his ghostly friends. Wilson’s adaptation provides satisfactory explanation for Scrooge’s relentless behavior as well.

Jones is especially convincing in the role, neither over-acting Scrooge’s dastardly demeanor at the start nor springing too quickly into mending his ways en route to his redemption. It’s a performance to savor as it anchors this uplifting version.

The terrific supporting cast includes Armando McClain as Scrooge’s long-suffering clerk, Bob Cratchit, and Michelle Hand as Cratchit’s devoted wife, who most decidedly is not Scrooge’s biggest fan. Peterson Townsend is charming, both as Scrooge’s loving and non-judgmental nephew Fred and also as the younger Scrooge in affecting flashbacks shaped for Scrooge by the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Michael James Read delivers winning performances in the dual roles of Mrs. Dilber, Scrooge’s daffy housekeeper, and an especially haunting Jacob Marley, weighed down by chains and scary makeup. Joseph Lewis Edwards makes for a jovial Fezziwig, genial boss for the youthful Scrooge, and Carmen Garcia shines as Fezziwig’s loving wife.

Eric Dean White, Paul Aguirre and Laakan McHardy delight in their respective roles of the watchworks inventor, fruit merchant and antique doll lady. McHardy also portrays the sympathetic but firm Ghost of Christmas Past, Aguirre additionally is the bountiful, lusty-with-life Ghost of Christmas Present and White doubles as the mute Ghost of Christmas Future (Christmas Yet to Come), looking like something out of "Robocop."

Edwards and Melissa Harlow portray a pair of solicitors asking Scrooge for holiday donations, while Alegra Batara sparkles as both Scrooge’s lost love Belle and nephew Fred’s wife. Harlow and Nathan Keen also play party guests at Fezziwig’s annual shindig, with the latter shining in a terpsichorean turn as the “Ghost Dancer.” Dancers from the Big Muddy Dance Company in the cast include Jorrell Lawyer-Jefferson and DaJuan Johnson.

Rachel Spizler and Jaron Raphael Bentley alternate as Tiny Tim, but someone needs to tell Wilson to scrap his ill-conceived idea of burying Tiny Tim’s immortal closing line, “God bless us, everyone” half an hour before the final scene, “getting it out of the way,” so to speak. Some traditions should be left as is.

Conservatory performers include DeAnte Bryant, Jailin Genyse, Ally Gia, Jayson Heil, Aria Maholchic, Remi Mark and Collin Mekyel Milfort. Youth Ensemble “Blue” players are Lance Auffenberg, Milo Baker, Alexander Curtis, Danity Gates, Kaelyn McCurtis, Vincent Emmanuel Meyer, Margot Perkowski, Arden Renee Powell, Lorelai Radu, Spencer Slavik and Rachel Spizler.

Youth Ensemble “Green” performers, who rotate with the “Blue” cast in performances, are Jaron Raphael Bentley, Sarah Jessica Bentley, Cheyenne Alyssa Evans, Christopher D.A. Evans, Makenna Hosey, Aspen Meyer, Rian Amirikal Page, Georgia Reynolds, Imi Schneider, Christopher Varner, Christian (CJ) Varner Jr. and Devynn Yakel. With apologies to Pete Townshend, the kids are alright, whether blue or green, adding buoyancy and exuberance to the show.

It’s a wonder how Sharif and stage manager P. Tyler Britt and assistant stage manager Carolina Arboleda keep everyone coming and going to the right places at the appropriate times, but they do so triumphantly. The Rep’s “A Christmas Carol” is filled with holiday cheer and a welcome message of hope, redemption and generosity for all.

Note: This review is an updated version of our review of the 2021 Rep production