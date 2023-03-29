Play: “Murder on the Orient Express”

Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves

Dates: Through April 9

Tickets: $23 to $92; contact repstl.org or 314-968-4925

Highlights: The Rep's Augustin Family artistic director Hana S. Sharif pulls out all of the stylish stops in this exquisitely elegant and highly polished, entertaining production of one of Dame Agatha Christie’s most famous murder mysteries.

Story: It’s 1934, and famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot is in Istanbul when he learns that he must get to London as quickly as possible. Serendipitously, he runs into his old friend, Monsieur Bouc, who is an executive with the sleek rail treasure known as the Orient Express. Bouc books travel for Poirot aboard the Orient Express shortly before it leaves Istanbul.

However, when Bouc and Poirot board the train, they learn that there are no available compartments, unusual for a winter excursion. Bouc convinces the conductor Michel to make room for them, though.

On board are a number of notable types, such as Hungarian countess Andrenyi, British Army Col. John Arbuthnot, the Russian princess Natalya Dragomiroff, Swedish missionary Greta Ohlsson, wealthy American widow Harriet Belinda Hubbard, English governess Mary Debenham, American businessman Samuel Ratchett and his business secretary, Hector McQueen.

They’re a demanding bunch for the most part, taking advantage of their privileged status, exhausting Michel and the serving staff both day and night. They exhibit varying degrees of courtesy, all noted meticulously by Poirot, and one of them even approaches the detective with a lucrative offer. He has enemies, says the man, and he’ll pay Poirot handsomely to protect him en route to London.

Not interested, either in the man himself nor his pushy offer, Poirot refuses. The man’s insolence, however, takes second status when one of the passengers is murdered during the night. The frantic Bouc implores his friend Poirot to investigate and solve the case before the Orient Express reaches its next destination. Since the train presently is snowbound in Yugoslavia, it’s highly unlikely that the killer has left the locomotive.

So, who committed the dastardly crime? And what were her or his motives? All of the passengers interrogated by Poirot seemingly have airtight alibis, since the victim’s watch was stuck at 1:15 a.m. Or did someone deliberately set the watch at that time after the murder? It’s all confusing and complicated to most everyone. Except, of course, Poirot.

Other info: ‘Tis said that Christie, who passed away in 1976 at age 85, didn’t care much for adaptations of her work, although she did allow that the 1974 film version of “Murder on the Orient Express” was one of just two film adaptations of her work which she liked, along with “Witness for the Prosecution.” The 1974 movie featured a star-studded cast, with Albert Finney as Hercule Poirot. The 2017 version included Johnny Depp as the seedy murder victim.

Christie’s estate commissioned prolific modern playwright Ken Ludwig to write an adaptation of the story, which debuted in 2017. Ludwig is a smart and witty writer, who has penned such superb works as “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Crazy for You,” among many others. His touch is evident in subtle ways, utilizing his humor to reinforce Christie’s brilliant knack for intriguing storytelling filled with fascinating characters.

Sharif has melded the finest work from all artists involved in this well-paced, meticulously crafted piece, which is breathtaking to behold and highly enjoyable throughout. From the start, it’s evident that the audience is in for a treat, as patrons watch a carefully crafted, brief, black-and-white film which sets the background for much of the work to follow.

That video effort crafted by projection designer Michael Salvatore Commendatore is shown on the back of the set, which is used subsequently throughout the two-act, two-and-a-half-hour presentation for scenic, snowy backdrops. Tim Mackabee’s incredible scenic design features a turntable which accommodates several distinct sets, including a train dining compartment, a trio of bedrooms, and even the train station where the guests assemble before boarding the Orient Express. It’s eye-popping in its splendor and flawless in its handsome execution.

It’s also superbly illuminated with Jason Lynch’s precise lighting design. Costume designer Fabio Toblini dresses the characters in a gorgeous array of splendid attire, making these folks the epitome of really swell style and appearance, 1930s version. Composers and sound designers Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts bring resounding, classical chords to suitably underscore the goings-on aboard the train.

As for the performers, they simply bring one juicy, terrific, well-crafted role after another to the fore under Sharif’s loving guidance. Let’s start with the four players who portray Father (Nicholas Freed), Mother (Mary Heyl), Nanny (Carmen Retzer) and little Daisy Armstrong (Imi Schneider), a kidnapping and murder victim ala the Lindbergh baby in that troubled time.

Armando Duran is an impeccable Poirot, not only in his natty attire but also with his precisely clipped English – not bad for a Belgian detective! He works hand-in-glove with the other actors, including Jamil A.C. Mangan, who is a most refined and professional railroad executive as the affable Monsieur Bouc, ever a stickler for detail.

Michael Thanh Tran is delightful as the conductor Michel and also as a head waiter, keeping his cards close to his vest as this whodunit rolls merrily along. Joel Moses is delightfully incorrigible as the scuzzy, seedy American businessman Ratchett, who may be more than he appears, and Cameron Jamarr Davis excels as Ratchett’s hard-working, exasperated secretary, Hector McQueen.

Janie Brookshire captures the sexy confidence of the countess Andrenyi, the subject of Poirot’s hopeful fancy, and Ellen Harvey takes command of the comic elements in Ludwig’s adaptation in her hilarious turn as the oft-married American widow, Helen Hubbard.

Christopher Hickey and Aria Maholchic (filling in on opening night for Margaret Ivey) are properly stuffy and also romantic as Arbuthnot and his paramour, governess Mary Debenham. Gayton Scott brings a convincing turn to the regal, aristocratic Princess Dragomiroff, and Fatima Wurdak showcases the big-hearted sincerity of missionary Greta Ohlsson.

Heck, these people are all so nice, for the most part, that the killer must have dressed in disguise as a porter or some other railroad employee, right? All I know for sure is that The Rep’s version of “Murder on the Orient Express” is a superior excursion for anyone with a taste for stylish intrigue, ala Sharif’s beloved Alfred Hitchcock, or even Dame Agatha Christie herself. Buy your ticket aboard this theatrical treasure now.