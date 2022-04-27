The Reinterpretation of St. Louis’ Thomas Jefferson Statue: Missouri History Museum Unveils New Labels and Hosts Panel Discussion

As monuments and memorials are being removed, reinterpreted and constructed across the U.S., the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis unveiled on Tuesday, April 26, a reinterpretation of its Thomas Jefferson statue.

The statue of the third U.S. president and Founding Father debuted on April 30, 1913, in the museum’s Grand Hall. “It was meant to be both a celebration of Thomas Jefferson and a celebration of the 1904 World’s Fair,” says Jody Sowell, managing director of public history for the Missouri Historical Society. “For more than 100 years, it has stood as a symbol … but, as one of the largest artifacts of our collection, it deserves to be interpreted and explored in all of its complexities.”

So, in late April, the Missouri Historical Society, operator of the Missouri History Museum, installed interpretive labels in the form of three free-standing reading rails around the Jefferson statue.

“One introduces the statue … why it’s here, why it’s important and why St. Louis would have celebrated Thomas Jefferson,” Sowell explains. “This was the first public monument to Thomas Jefferson in the [U.S.], one of the founders of the country, and it happened here in St. Louis.”

The second label “examines Thomas Jefferson’s writings in the Declaration of Independence about freedom and equality, and how those rub against his own actions as he enslaved more than 600 people at his Monticello plantation,” Sowell says.