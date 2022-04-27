The Reinterpretation of St. Louis’ Thomas Jefferson Statue: Missouri History Museum Unveils New Labels and Hosts Panel Discussion

As monuments and memorials are being removed, reinterpreted and constructed across the U.S., the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis unveiled on Tuesday, April 26, a reinterpretation of its Thomas Jefferson statue.
The statue of the third U.S. president and Founding Father debuted on April 30, 1913, in the museum’s Grand Hall. “It was meant to be both a celebration of Thomas Jefferson and a celebration of the 1904 World’s Fair,” says Jody Sowell, managing director of public history for the Missouri Historical Society. “For more than 100 years, it has stood as a symbol … but, as one of the largest artifacts of our collection, it deserves to be interpreted and explored in all of its complexities.”
So, in late April, the Missouri Historical Society, operator of the Missouri History Museum, installed interpretive labels in the form of three free-standing reading rails around the Jefferson statue.
“One introduces the statue … why it’s here, why it’s important and why St. Louis would have celebrated Thomas Jefferson,” Sowell explains. “This was the first public monument to Thomas Jefferson in the [U.S.], one of the founders of the country, and it happened here in St. Louis.”
The second label “examines Thomas Jefferson’s writings in the Declaration of Independence about freedom and equality, and how those rub against his own actions as he enslaved more than 600 people at his Monticello plantation,” Sowell says.
“And the third label details the contradiction between westward expansion with the Louisiana Purchase, which Jefferson was responsible for and is the most important moment in making the U.S. what we know of today – but also was a real travesty … a moment that stripped Native Americans of their ancestral lands.”
Within the labels, visitors are asked direct questions, such as, “‘Can we still be inspired by what Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence and also horrified by his actions at Monticello?’” Sowell says. “I could answer those questions for visitors, but I would rather those visitors answer the questions for themselves.”
The labels aim to point out the contradictions and complexities of Jefferson, all in an effort to tell history in a more complete and complex way, Sowell explains. “Thomas Jefferson was an instrumental figure in American history, but also this person who you want to interrogate and question and wonder about how we should think about him today,” he notes. “I am hoping [this new interpretation will be] the spark for a discussion and a debate about how we should think about these figures that have shaped American history.”
The Missouri History Museum will host a panel discussion event on Thursday, April 28, to dive deeper into this topic. The program, titled “Rethinking Monuments & Memorials,” is part of the Thursday Nights at the Museum series and begins at 5:30 p.m. with opportunities to engage with numerous metro area organizations involved in related remembrance projects. The panel discussion is set to start at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Lee Auditorium.
Sowell, along with fellow panelists Vivian Gibson, Galen Gritts, Peter Kastor and Geoff Ward, will discuss the museum’s Jefferson statue reinterpretation, as well as the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park, the creation of a memorial to honor Mill Creek Valley and efforts to address legacies of racial violence as part of the national Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project.
Sowell notes: “I love that the April 28 panel will show how St. Louis is wrestling with monuments and memorials.”
