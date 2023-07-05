From May 26 to July 1, Duane Reed Gallery will display new work from returning artists Victor Wang and Lesley Richmond.
Wang, a St. Louis-based artist who grew up in Northern China, focuses his latest series on portraits exploring the complex, and often complicated, range of human emotion. He attributes the start of his artistic passion to his childhood during the Chinese Cultural Revolution when he began copying political cartoons and characters he saw on the street. Eventually, Wang traveled to the United States in 1987 to enroll at The University of Illinois Champaign as a visiting scholar and studied there, as well as Washington University St. Louis, for several years.
In his recent collection, Wang uses portraits to express feelings of hope, despair, love, grief and other intrinsic human emotions. Although many of the paintings reflect subtle details from his personal life, the collection still hints at a wider cultural perspective that allows viewers to interpret each piece through the lens of their own experiences. “I try to move between personal and universal perspectives,” Wang says. “I want to invite the viewer to come in and feel like they’re included in the painting.”
Sunflowers, for example, are a prevalent theme that Wang frequently explores in his paintings. Growing up, his entire backyard was full of them – he would play in the fields as a child, weaving between the flowers with his brother as they played hide and seek. During the Cultural Revolution, however, sunflowers were also used by the Chinese government as a political symbol to control the public. Wang includes sunflowers in his paintings not only as an expression of his own personal identity, but also as a tie to a greater cultural perspective.
The abstract nature of his portraits also gives Wang the freedom to include details that viewers might not immediately see at first glance. Immigration, and stories from immigrants, are also a theme he includes in his paintings.
“I really wanted the portrait to express the story behind immigration,” Wang says. “Leaving behind your culture and everything you know to start over in a new, strange place is very difficult. I wanted to use the painting to show all those mixed feelings of hope, frustration and excitement.”
Richmond’s exhibition, titled “The Window Series,” captures the beauty and elegance of trees, space and light. She began working on the collection during the pandemic while living in Vancouver, Canada, and walking along the Spanish Banks to photograph the trees there. Rather than capturing them from a distance, Richmond took pictures up close to fully focus on the intricacy of branching structures and light weaving through the tree limbs.
In the past, Richmond typically created dramatic pieces with heavy textures and lots of detail. For her current collection, she wanted to try something different by focusing on the trees themselves using a unique process of photography, painting and textile work.
“I use a technique to burn away part of the fabric print and also used an expanding ink,” she explains. “When the ink expands, it makes a sort of solid surface. Then I get rid of the background with an acid paste, which is an old French textile technique that takes away certain fabrics but leaves others.”
Richmond prints her images on cloth that creates a dimensional surface and then eliminates selected areas of the image background, leaving the structural bones of the tree for viewers to experience.
Duane Reed Gallery, 4729 McPherson Ave., St. Louis, 314-361-4100, duanereedgallery.com
Lesley Richmond, duanereedgallery.com/lesleyrichmond
Victor Wang, duanereedgallery.com/victor-wang