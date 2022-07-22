The Muny’s Production of ‘Sweeney Todd' is Breathtaking in Scope and Achievement

Musical: “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through July 22

Tickets: $18 to $110, with 1,400 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: After two years of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Muny rewards its patrons with a luxurious, dazzling, breathtaking rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece musical, the incredible “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Story: Benjamin Barker, now calling himself Sweeney Todd, has returned to London after being rescued at sea by a young sailor named Anthony Hope. They soon are sexually solicited on the street by a beggar woman who initially seems to recognize Barker.

Barker tells Hope that he served 15 years of hard labor in the 19th-century penal colony of Australia. He had been sent there on false charges by Judge Turpin, who had raped Barker’s wife, Lucy, and driven her mad. Subsequently, Todd visits a shop run by Mrs. Lovett, a widow who serves meat pies to her customers. When he asks her about the room above her business, she tells the mysterious man that it had housed a barber shop run by a Benjamin Barker before he went to prison.

When she recognizes Todd as Barker, Mrs. Lovett tells him that his wife had poisoned herself after being raped and that Turpin had made the Barkers’ infant daughter, Johanna, his ward. Vowing revenge for these wrongs, Todd sets up shop at his old location, vowing to kill his customers, all of whom, in his vengeful eyes, belong to a degenerate society.

Seeing a beautiful young woman at a distant window, Hope falls in love with her. The beggar woman tells him that the girl’s name is Johanna and that she has been held there against her will by Turpin. Hope tells Todd of his love for the girl and his plans to help her escape, which Todd sees as a chance to reunite with his daughter.

As Todd continues on his frenzied killing spree, Mrs. Lovett devises a plan for removing the dead bodies: having them dropped through a chute from Todd’s shop to her massive oven, where they’ll be ground up and served in her suddenly famous pies.

Other Info: The character Sweeney Todd had been around in English folklore for centuries before it was popularized in a penny dreadful – a cheap British book or magazine of the mid-19th century customarily involving crime or horror – titled “The String of Pearls” by James Malcolm Rymer and Thomas Peckett Priest in 1845-46. Then, in 1973, playwright Christopher Bond provided a backstory for Todd’s vicious behavior in a well-received dramatic version.

Sondheim was inspired when he saw Bond’s play and saw possibilities for the story as a musical. He proceeded to work on music and lyrics for a musical version, with a book by his collaborator, Hugh Wheeler. It premiered on Broadway in 1979, winning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

It’s easy to understand why. “Sweeney Todd” is epic in its musical scope, a grand adventure into human emotions told against the backdrop of industrialized England. The changing landscape of the 19th century is captured symbolically in the large, steel structures which bracket the main performance area in Michael Schweikardt’s impressive scenic design, much like the original production under director Hal Prince. The main, central structure is a mammoth, two-story piece highlighted by the barber shop above and Mrs. Lovett’s quarters below.

Sondheim’s music, as often is the case, is exquisitely sublime, starkly original and exceedingly difficult to perform. Still, under director Rob Ruggiero’s inspired vision, The Muny’s debut “Sweeney Todd” presentation is filled with superior voices of performers who know how to shape Sondheim’s lyrics and finesse his intricate notes with poignant or humorous effect, depending on the specific scene.

Ben Davis is a commanding and tortured Todd, using his booming baritone to maximum effect. He finely shapes Sondheim’s wry lyrics in tortured moments or ones of surprising levity, such as the first-act finale, “A Little Priest,” in a duet with Carmen Cusack as the conniving Mrs. Lovett.

Cusack delivers a delightful performance as the opportunistic pie purveyor, who takes a fancy to Todd and becomes his entrepreneurial partner in crime. Cusack also displays an amazingly clear and direct voice in handling difficult melodies.

“Sweeney Todd” is operatic in its structure and thus richly benefits in The Muny’s performance from many splendid voices, including Jake Boyd as the ingratiating Hope, Riley Noland as the repressed Johanna and Julie Hanson as the beggar woman, who has a surprising past.

Robert Cuccioli is good as the nefarious Turpin, avoiding caricature in favor of a more nuanced portrayal of the upper-class, villainous lout. Stephen Wallem is effective as Turpin’s doltish assistant, Beadle Bamford, and Lincoln Clauss is affecting as Tobias Ragg, the genial lad who first assists duplicitous con artist Adolfo Pirelli (humorously etched by Hernando Umana) and later works for Mrs. Lovett, unsuspectingly serving her customers those delicious baked goods.

Price Waldman and Brandon S. Chu do well in the minor roles of an asylum keeper and a bird seller, respectively. The outstanding ensemble otherwise features several St. Louis performers, including Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Omega Jones, Debby Lennon and April Strelinger.

In addition to the scenic design, the exquisite technical support includes Alejo Vietti’s lavish costume designs, John Lasiter’s brilliant lighting (highlighted on the grisly murders) and Caite Hevner’s brooding video design, with original wig design furnished by Ashley Rae Callahan. John Shivers and David Patridge add the arresting sound design, whose elements include a jarring screech used four times during the performance, for whatever reason.

James Moore’s inspired music direction of The Muny’s excellent orchestra is the cherry on top of this delicious sundae of a show, served to The Muny audience by director Ruggiero with the finest dedication of his craft.

See “Sweeney Todd” at The Muny this week if you can. It is recommended, though, that you decline any offer of a free shave.