Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through July 31

Tickets: $19 to $120 and 1,450 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix-muny.evenue.net

Story: It’s circa 1960 and America is crazy for hula hoops, "The Donna Reed Show" on TV and dreaming of a home in the suburbs. Seymour Krelborn, nebbish assistant to Skid Row florist Mr. Mushnik, is an orphan who seems to make a mess of whatever he’s doing, exasperating the penny-pinching Mushnik to no end. Mushnik’s assistant, Audrey, however, thinks that Seymour is sweet and certainly much nicer than her sadistic boyfriend, dentist Orin Scrivello.

Just when Mushnik is about to pull the plug on his faltering floral shop, Seymour reveals that he’s found an odd and most beguiling plant which he has named Audrey II. It looks a bit like a Venus flytrap, but it catches the attention of passers-by who are only too happy to purchase flowers once inside Mushnik’s shop.

Mushnik is enamored of the weird plant and ecstatic about the business it’s bringing as a novelty piece. Unfortunately for Seymour, the timid assistant learns that Audrey II will only respond positively to human blood. A guy can only prick so many of his fingers before he starts hurting.

As Seymour sees Orin verbally and physically abuse Audrey, he devises a scheme to kill the dastardly dentist, thus providing Audrey II with a fresh supply of blood. Audrey II continues growing at an alarming pace, though, and despite his newfound notoriety Seymour realizes that he has a really big problem with his carnivorous plant.

Since Audrey II disdains any blood that isn’t human, Seymour finds himself in a quandary just when he’s getting closer to the beautiful if addle-brained Audrey. Can he mollify Audrey II, continue to please his boss Mushnik and romance Audrey? Seems like trouble is heading Seymour’s way, and it isn’t as pretty as a flower.

Highlights: Returning to The Muny stage for the fourth time, “Little Shop of Horrors” is as campy and clever and irresistibly delightful as its previous editions. Director Maggie Burrows, music director Andrew Graham and choreographer William Carlos Angulo bring out the best in their cast and orchestra to convey the show’s comedy and charming score.

Other info: “Little Shop of Horrors” is a brisk little musical, clocking in at under two hours, even including a lengthy intermission. That’s more than OK, because it’s filled with hummable lyrics by Howard Ashman, who also wrote the book, and engaging melodies composed by Alan Menken.

“Little Shop of Horrors” became a big Off-Broadway hit when it debuted in 1982, running for more than 2,200 performances, and was inspired by the 1960 horror comedy directed by Roger Corman. It also led to a 1986 movie version, with Rick Moranis as Seymour, and a stellar comic supporting cast including Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, John Candy and Christopher Guest.

The show starts with the title number, a sprightly bit belted out by Chiffon, Crystal and Ronette, three hardscrabble girls who hang out by Mushnik’s floral shop on Skid Row (and who have names which match three big ‘girl groups’ from the early 1960s). That’s quickly followed by the show’s best number (or, should I say, my favorite), the mellow “Skid Row (Downtown),” which showcases Angulo’s balletic choreography, contrasting nicely with the energetic vibe of the opening bit.

The lovely ballad, “Somewhere That’s Green,” is nicely sung by Patti Murin as Audrey, allowing her to clearly demonstrate her vocal talents. Robin de Jesus, who is engaging as the well-meaning but over-matched Seymour, pairs amusingly with Michael McGrath as Mushnik on the humorous tango number, “Mushnik and Son,” while de Jesus and Murin make for a lovely duo on the second-act ballad, “Suddenly, Seymour.”

There’s a mouthful of comedy, so to speak, performed by Ryan Vasquez as Audrey’s sadistic boyfriend, dentist Orin Scrivello. Vasquez also shows his comic range in some over-the-top characterizations in the second act as various people interested in Seymour and his unique plant.

The trio of street urchins are stylishly played by Kennedy Holmes as Crystal, Taylor Marie Daniel as Chiffon, and Stephanie Gomerez as Ronnette. Nicholas Ward provides the deep, booming voice of Audrey II, which is maneuvered with considerable dexterity by Travis Patton. James Ortiz is responsible for the impressive puppet design, which soars majestically above The Muny stage as Audrey II grows out of control.

The production’s terrific vocal arrangements are courtesy of Robert Billig, with orchestrations by Robert Merkin, blending smoothly under Graham’s accomplished musical direction of The Muny orchestra.

Leon Dobkowski’s costumes, along with Kelley Jordan’s wig design, suitably match the late 1950s, early 1960s vibe of the musical. Kristen Robinson’s scenic design captures the downtrodden look of Skid Row with a series of cardboard-looking background paintings, all beautifully illuminated with Rob Denton’s pinpoint lighting.

It’s all accentuated with Greg Emetaz’s video design, prominently displayed on either side of the set (some of the design in the back is somewhat blocked by portions of the set, depending on seating area). The sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge adds amusing aural elements to enhance the production’s entertainment.

Last seen at The Muny in 2011, it’s great fun to see “Little Shop of Horrors” on The Muny stage once again. Just don’t get too close to Audrey II.