Musical: “Chess”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through July 11

Tickets: $19 to $120 and 1,450 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson, teaming with the Saint Louis Chess Club, makes a savvy move in overseeing this first professional St. Louis production of “Chess,” a hit musical originally produced as a concept album in 1984.

Story: As the Cold War, which started just after World War II, continues to cause tension between the United States and the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), the world becomes increasingly interested in a championship chess match between Russian champion Anatoly Sergievsky and his American counterpart, current world champion Frederick Trumper. The match is played in the early 1980s in Merano, Italy.

The Arbiter, president of the International Chess Federation, muses about the origins of the ancient game before he announces the location of the match. He is a no-nonsense leader of the game and its reputation, and insists that the competition be clean and competitive.

Sergievsky’s second is the scheming Alexander Molokov, a KGB agent with a determined political agenda. Assisting Trumper is Florence Vassy, his presumed lover and a refugee from the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, in which her father mysteriously disappeared after Soviet forces crushed the revolt. Walter de Courcey, a financial administrator in Trumper’s entourage, may be a CIA operative as well.

As the match progresses, Freddie stages a temper tantrum in the hopes of getting Walter and the company he represents, Global Television, to fork over more money to Trumper. The American further alienates Vassy, who finds solace in a meeting with the understanding Sergievsky. Giving way to his emotions, Trumper resigns from the competition. Sergievsky promptly seeks political asylum after his unexpected victory.

The next year, Sergievsky defends his title at a match in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is challenged by Molokov’s new protégé, Leonid Viigand. Molokov arranges a visit to Bangkok by Sergievsky’s estranged wife, Svetlana Sergievskaya, hoping to goad Sergievsky into returning to his homeland.

While Molokov pressures Sergievskaya to convince Sergievsky to throw the match, de Courcey simultaneously informs Vassy that her father, who he says is alive, will be released from prison if Vassy can convince Sergievsky to lose. Meanwhile, Trumper soaks all of this in as Global Television’s new brash and outrageous TV commentator on the championship match.

There’s much more riding on this match than the title of world champion. Will Sergievsky buckle under the pressure and capitulate to the demands of both the KGB and the CIA? And where does Sergievsky’s romantic heart truly belong, with Vassy or with Sergievskaya?

Other info: Isaacson’s decision to produce this Muny version was an excellent one, thanks to the many talented folks he engaged to mount this effort, both on stage and behind the scenes. The rendition of “Chess” being played on The Muny’s board is the original, British version which premiered in London’s West End in 1986, two years after the release of the album version.

“Chess” features music composed by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA fame, with lyrics by Tim Rice. The latter teamed earlier with Andrew Lloyd Webber on another concept album, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which later became a Broadway hit, as did their other mutual efforts, “Evita” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Andersson and Ulvaeus eventually took a couple dozen of their ABBA hits and melded them into the smash hit musical, “Mamma Mia!”

What’s fascinating about “Chess” is that its music seems more derivative and reminiscent of Lloyd Webber’s scores than of ABBA’s string of pop hits. The music in “Chess” is dazzling and often brilliant, as are Rice’s intelligent, masterful lyrics, similar in style to what he penned on his hits with Lloyd Webber (and better, in this opinion, than what he wrote for “Aida”).

Director Josh Rhodes cuts right to the chase with his superb effort for this version of “Chess.” The production plays out on a smartly designed set by Edward E. Haynes Jr., which is awash in geometric shapes à la chess boards on the back wall, side walls and a raised platform of a board on the main stage itself, all in glorious black and white.

Rhodes doubles as choreographer, and his dancers excel on two early Act I numbers, “Diplomats (Dangerous and Difficult Times)” and “The Arbiter,” both of which feature a frenetic cadre of dancers decked out in glitzy, professional business attire courtesy of costume designer Emily Rebholz. They’re equaled in Act II by the exhilarating number, “The Soviet Machine,” which draws on traditional Russian dance in exquisite fashion.

The cast for this rock opera – which taps into both genres most effectively – is led by a septet of strong performers in the major roles. John Riddle displays a magnificent voice in the role of Sergievsky, which is played by a baritone. Muny favorite Taylor Louderman uses her excellent voice to excel in the role of Sergievskaya, while the traditional tenor role of The Arbiter is presented by the powerfully persuasive Phillip Johnson Richardson.

Jarrod Spector, who played Barry Mann at The Muny earlier this summer in “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” shows the cocky but also insecure sides of Trumpeter, while Rodney Hicks and Tally Sessions are completely convincing as de Courcey and Molokov, respectively. As Vassy, Jessica Vosk capably conveys the ‘bridge’ character whose personal life has been, and continues to be, shaped by political events.

Music director Jason deBord conducts a spirited performance by The Muny orchestra. There’s wonderfully complementary work by lighting designer Rob Denton, sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Alex Basco Koch and original wig designer Tommy Kurzman.

The stylish Muny ensemble swelling the crowd scenes with polished performances includes Annelise Baker, Jeff Blackorby, Eric Allen Boyd, Sydney Chow, Cicily Daniels, Spencer Dean, Matt Faucher, Anna Gassett, Brian Golub, Omega Jones, Sydney Jones, Gareth Keegan, Sage Lee, Daniel May, Trina Mills, Alysha Morgan, Kristen Faith Oei, Alex Prakken, Shelby Ringdahl, Michael Seltzer and Avilon Trust Tate.

Cheers to The Muny for presenting what it calls the “first professional production” of “Chess” in St. Louis. Now, it’s your move to experience this scintillating show.