Play: “The Absolute Brilliance of Leonard Pelkey”

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 N. Grand Blvd.

Dates: May 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20

Tickets: $20 to 25; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan delivers an ingratiating performance as a cadre of “everyday people” in this wistful, charming, one-character story about being different but also being true to oneself, despite the dangers.

Story: Police officer Chuck DeSoto, toiling in obscurity in “some God-forsaken precinct down the Jersey shore,” is visited one day by a middle-aged woman and her teenage daughter. Ellen Hertle tells DeSoto that her nephew, Leonard Pelkey, has been missing for 24 hours, or close enough for her to warrant filing a missing person’s report. Her daughter, Phoebe, just rolls her eyes.

DeSoto learns that 14-year-old Leonard is apparently gay, and flamboyantly so, which has led to incessant bullying by some of his classmates at the local high school. Suspecting possible foul play, DeSoto proceeds to interrogate a number of folks who know Leonard, including a gruff classmate named Tyler Lembeck.

The cop learns from Buddy Howard, an Englishman who runs a local drama school attended by Leonard, that Leonard was a remarkable kid. Leonard had a penchant for fearlessly expressing himself, such as gluing several flip-flop bottoms to his colorful sneakers. One of those shoes ominously is found floating in a nearby lake by mob widow Gloria Salzano, who reports that to the authorities in a chilling conversation with DeSoto.

In his talks with Ellen, Phoebe, Buddy, Gloria, Ellen’s friend Marion and Otto Beckerman, an aged clock repairer with a tragic secret of his own, Chuck pieces together the likely circumstances behind Leonard’s disappearance. He has, in all probability, the answers. But will justice be served?

Other info: Celeste Lecesne wrote this one-act, 75-minute story, which opened in New York City in 2015. The play, which is based on Lecesne’s novel, “Absolute Brightness,” is described in the original New York Times review as “a dark tale that shimmers with needling suspense you associate with the best police procedurals.”

Indeed, Hanrahan’s portrayal of DeSoto is part Columbo, part Sam Spade and all parts accessible. Moving around the sparsely furnished set, doubtless a contribution of Kevin Bowman’s production support, Hanrahan gracefully glides into and out of sundry character portrayals with polish and panache, bringing each character into crystal clarity.

Tony Anselmo’s incisive lighting design enhances both the comic and poignant aspects of the presentation, which is gently steered by Alicen Moser’s careful and comfortable direction.

Lecesne has filled this short, heartwarming tale with a litany of vibrant characters, each of whom is well realized in Hanrahan’s depictions. In 1995, James (now Celeste) Lecesne wrote “Trevor,” a short film which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. In 1998 Lecesne co-founded and launched The Trevor Project, the first nationwide, 24-hour crisis intervention lifeline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

The Midnight Company’s rendition of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is “dedicated to the Absolute Brightness of Travis Hanrahan.” It’s well worth your time, from both entertainment and educational perspectives.