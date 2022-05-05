The Midnight Company’s 25th Anniversary Season Launches With ‘Anomalous Experience’

Joe Hanrahan has seen a UFO. As in an “unidentified flying object,” which is defined as “a mysterious object seen in the sky for which, it is claimed, no orthodox scientific explanation can be found.”

Hanrahan, founder and artistic director of local theater troupe The Midnight Company, had his own not-very-close encounter with that UFO when he was in high school in the 1960s. A classmate of his at McBride High School called Hanrahan one evening around 8:30 and told him to look out his window. When Hanrahan did that, he saw an unfamiliar object in the sky for a brief period.

To his knowledge, there was no report about the “UFO” in the local media that night or the next day, and the event was shuffled by Hanrahan to a nether region of his brain. More than 50 years later, at his 50th high school class reunion, though, another classmate came up to him at the celebration and said, “I saw it, too,” striking a resonating chord with Hanrahan.

That and another weird happenstance from Hanrahan’s own life, along with the extraterrestrial story of a woman in nearby Godfrey in the early 1970s, serve as the basis for Hanrahan’s latest play, “Anomalous Experience,” which opens Thursday, May 5, and continues through May 21 at .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust Street in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District. Tickets (available through metrotix.com) cost $15 for Thursday performances and $20 for shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.