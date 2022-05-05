The Midnight Company’s 25th Anniversary Season Launches With ‘Anomalous Experience’

Joe Hanrahan has seen a UFO. As in an “unidentified flying object,” which is defined as “a mysterious object seen in the sky for which, it is claimed, no orthodox scientific explanation can be found.”
Hanrahan, founder and artistic director of local theater troupe The Midnight Company, had his own not-very-close encounter with that UFO when he was in high school in the 1960s. A classmate of his at McBride High School called Hanrahan one evening around 8:30 and told him to look out his window. When Hanrahan did that, he saw an unfamiliar object in the sky for a brief period.
To his knowledge, there was no report about the “UFO” in the local media that night or the next day, and the event was shuffled by Hanrahan to a nether region of his brain. More than 50 years later, at his 50th high school class reunion, though, another classmate came up to him at the celebration and said, “I saw it, too,” striking a resonating chord with Hanrahan.
That and another weird happenstance from Hanrahan’s own life, along with the extraterrestrial story of a woman in nearby Godfrey in the early 1970s, serve as the basis for Hanrahan’s latest play, “Anomalous Experience,” which opens Thursday, May 5, and continues through May 21 at .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust Street in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District. Tickets (available through metrotix.com) cost $15 for Thursday performances and $20 for shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“Anomalous Experience” begins The Midnight Company’s 25th anniversary season. It will be followed by Richard Nelson’s complex family drama, “Rodney’s Wife,” in July, and then “St. Louis Woman,” a play with music “about the songs and women of our city,” written and directed by Hanrahan and performed by Laka, in October.
Hanrahan has read a number of books on UFOs, which are more often termed ‘unexplained aerial phenomena” in contemporary references. His world premiere play, as the company’s news release states, “is designed as a public lecture from a respected psychiatrist. He’s been dealing with professional skepticism and even ridicule for his research into the phenomenon of alien abduction.”
As the psychiatrist puts two different patients into hypnotic regression, he becomes convinced that “something very real, something profound, is happening to these people and to our world.” Hanrahan says the story’s ending likely will surprise his audience, although it’s based on conclusions of actual investigators of UFOs and alleged alien abduction.
From stories out of Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947 to Steven Spielberg’s epic 1977 “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and my own favorite TV series, Chris Carter’s “The X Files,” reports of strange sightings, creepy encounters and persistent stories of other-worldly visits to Earth have fascinated Americans and others around the world for easily more than a century.
References to visitors from other planets also were reported prior to 1947, when the Roswell incident of a supposed crash of an alien spacecraft and the discovery of bodies of EBEs (extraterrestrial biological entities) gripped America. As FBI special agent Fox Mulder often remarked to his skeptical, scientific colleague, special agent Dana Scully in “The X Files,” if scientific explanations for paranormal incidents do not provide satisfactory answers, “one must consider extreme possibilities.”
The dictionary definition of “anomalous” is “deviating from what is standard, normal or expected.” Sightings of unexplained aerial phenomena continue to occur with regularity in the 21st century, while the world often seems dramatically divided between believers and skeptics.
Mulder himself worked in his basement office at the FBI with an imposing photo of a “flying saucer” hovering in a poster behind him with the caption “I Want to Believe” describing the picture. As Hanrahan says about “Anomalous Experience,” the presentation “is occurring in the timely context of the recent sightings of unknown aircraft by military pilots, and the subsequent investigations demanded by congress and the public.”
Who knows? Physical evidence subjected to scientific scrutiny can be hard to bring to the table, as the persistent Mulder learned time and time again while investigating “The X Files.”
Regardless, the subject of UFOS can make for riveting storytelling onstage as well as on the silver and small screens. Spinning intriguing yarns is something for which Hanrahan has proven to be adept throughout The Midnight Company’s illustrious history; for example, he recently won the St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Best New Play for his work “Tinsel Town.”
The cast for the show includes Joseph Garner, Payton Gillam and Hanrahan. “Anomalous Experience” will be directed by Morgan Maul-Smith.
“The long, hidden history of UFOs in our culture is reaching a tipping point,” says Hanrahan. “Reported sightings are increasing, and disclosures from whistleblowers and other countries’ governments are pressing the point. This is a real mystery. A modern ghost story.”