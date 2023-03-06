Play: “Just One Look”

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: The Blue Strawberry, 364 N. Boyle Ave.

Dates: March 8 (sold out), 15 (sold out), 22, 29

Highlights: Joe Hanrahan, founder and artistic director of The Midnight Company, joins forces with cabaret impresario Jim Dolan and The Blue Strawberry for a 90-minute, one-act show that shines with Kelly Howe’s strong, beautifully modulated voice and her stylings of many of Linda Ronstadt’s greatest hits.

Story: Journalist Lenny Anderson has interviewed plenty of top rock stars in his decades as a reporter covering the rock music scene, contributing to a multitude of media, including the fabled Rolling Stone. Up until now, though, he hasn’t made connections with one of the major crushes in his life, renowned songbird Linda Ronstadt.

That’s about to change, however. Anderson has caught up with Ronstadt, who is now retired to her hometown of Tucson, coping with the effects of Parkinson’s disease. When Lenny finally meets Linda, he waxes effusively about her noted singing abilities, and how her career encompassed not only rock ‘n’ roll but also country, mariachi music, lullabies, the Great American Songbook and even Broadway.

In between reminiscing about Ronstadt’s performances of such classics as “Blue Bayou” by Roy Orbison, “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” by Warren Zevon, “Different Drum” by one-time Monkee Michael Nesmith, and many others, they discuss Linda’s work in Joseph Papp’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance” and her Broadway efforts, her collaboration with arranger Nelson Riddle on an album of Great American Songbook standards, and even performing “Back in the USA” with its writer and fellow performer, Chuck Berry, at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

They talk, too, about Linda’s personal life, and her relationships with former California governor Jerry Brown and George Lucas of “Star Wars” renown. As Lenny says, there are only two types of men: Those in love with Ronstadt, and those who haven’t met her.

Through more than 30 albums, including three No. 1 albums and 10 in the Top Ten, and collaborations with other musical artists on more than 120 albums, all it took was “Just One Look” to be captured by the Ronstadt mystique, which reigned supreme in the 1970s and ‘80s and beyond, still resonating today.

Other info: “Just One Look” is best when Howe takes a song made famous by Ronstadt and shapes it with her own distinctive, highly effective stylizing. She holds her own while warbling such Ronstadt standards as “It’s So Easy to Fall in Love,” “When Will I Be Loved,” written by Phil Everly of The Everly Brothers, and the title tune, which was written by rhythm and blues artists Doris Troy and Gregory Carroll.

Like many others of her hits, Ronstadt brought her own unique interpretation to the lyrics, and in this show Howe delightfully replicates that effect. It was evident on opening night that the packed house at the Blue Strawberry truly appreciated her splendid musical efforts.

Less successful are the interludes between tunes. While Anderson faithfully fills in the blanks with notes and anecdotes about Ronstadt’s career and personal life, the non-singing portion of “Just One Look” too often seems like a Wikipedia entry. It doesn’t help that Howe’s acting in such moments is rather flat and stilted. Perhaps Ronstadt is annoyed by the fan-boy approach of journalist Anderson, and Howe plays into that.

Hanrahan has assembled a top-flight band to accompany Howe, led by music director and pianist Curt Landes, with Tom Maloney on bass and guitar and percussionist Mark Rogers ably handling backup vocals. All three of these veteran musicians doubtless are familiar with Ronstadt’s hits from the time they were on the Top 40 Billboard charts, and it shows in their smooth, fluid instrumental support.

Howe exits the stage occasionally, returning in another of costume designer Liz Henning’s attractive outfits. Regardless of what she’s wearing, “Just One Look” is at its best when Howe is re-creating the sound and appearance of the Ronstadt mystique, while also adding her own classy and sophisticated touch. Hearing is believing.