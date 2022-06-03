"The Magic Flute" Evokes Beautiful Music and Silly Comedy in Opera Theatre Production

Opera: “The Magic Flute”

Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves

Dates: June 2, 8, 10, 14, 18, 22 and 26

Tickets: $25 to $135; contact experienceopera.org or 314-961-0644

Highlights: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s final opera, finished just months before his death in 1791, triumphantly returns for a fifth production at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis in a festive and brightly rendered presentation.

Story: In a land between the sun and the moon, Prince Tamino is given a picture of Pamina by The Three Ladies. They tell Tamino that the young woman’s mother, the Queen of the Night, wants her daughter to be rescued from the forces of the sinister Sarastro.

To aid him in his search, The Three Ladies give Tamino a flute with magic powers. They also bestow a set of magic bells to his newfound friend Papageno, a bird-watcher who laments his lack of a wife or girlfriend.

Papageno, who has been punished by The Three Ladies for untruthfully telling Tamino that he had saved the prince from a deadly snake, finds Pamina imprisoned by Sarastro’s slaves. He tells her that her mother has instructed Tamino to rescue her. Three child spirits sent by The Three Ladies to help Tamino on his quest have led him to Pamina. Together, Tamino and Pamina soon learn that Sarastro may not be the evil lord as described by the Queen of the Night, but rather a force for good.

Sarastro informs Tamino that he must undergo a test to determine his worthiness. Papageno also undergoes scrutiny. Although he lacks Tamino’s resolve, nonetheless he is befriended by a young woman named Papagena in disguise, who finds the amiable bird-watcher appealing.

As Tamino continues his ordeals to prove his worthiness to Sarastro, the Queen of the Night instructs Pamina to kill Sarastro and to return to the queen Sarastro’s kingdom, which she says Sarastro took from her long ago. Meanwhile, the lustful Monostatos, chief of Sarastro’s slave forces, tries to force himself upon Pamina and threatens to blackmail her if she doesn’t comply.

After being forced to maintain silence in the presence of Pamina as part of his trials, Tamina at last is allowed to speak and to reassure Pamina of his love. Papageno also is united with his love, Papagena, after the queen, Monostatos and others are banished from Sarastro’s kingdom. Sarastro decrees that the sun has conquered the night, and happiness reigns over the land.

Other Info: Following productions in 1980, 1984, 2002 and 2014, this newest version is accentuated by the M.C. Escheresque set designed by Ryan Howell, an eye-catching backdrop of black-and-white stripes and patterns which is immediately both arresting and delightful. Add Christopher Akerlind’s beautifully illuminated lighting design, and you have an ideal setting for a fanciful tale such as this.

Costume designer Jessica Jahn further enlivens the look of the show with some wildly inventive clothing, highlighted by the “silvery moon” attire of the Queen of the Night and the brightly festooned attire of The Three Ladies, as well as Papagena’s humorous garb. Add Tom Watson’s flair for accomplished wig and makeup design, and let the music and action fill in the rest. Sean Curran’s subtle choreography further supports the performance onstage.

Those latter aspects are handled admirably by conductor Rory Macdonald and stage director Omer Ben Seadia. The former elicits a delightful performance by members of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, aided by chorus master Kevin J. Miller and his singers. Making an OTSL debut, Seadia maintains an appealing pace for the story, although the second act does seem to drag toward the end more than one might prefer.

“The Magic Flute” is described as a “singspiel in two acts,” with music by Mozart and a libretto by his collaborator, Emanuel Schikaneder. This version is based on an English translation by Andrew Porter, which was commissioned by Opera Theatre. It features English dialogue by Colin Graham and new English dialogue for this production by Ben Seadia.

Jeni Houser, in her Opera Theatre debut as the Queen of the Night, leads the performers with her gloriously soaring soprano reaching every corner of the Loretto-Hilton, and looks resplendent in Jahn’s striking silver gown. On the acting side, Johnathan McCullough consistently amuses the audience with his winning portrayal of the amiable and slightly mischievous Papageno.

Soprano Erica Petrocelli is an appealing and convincing Pamina, demonstrating her own splendid vocal chords, although from a distance there doesn’t appear to be much age difference between her Pamina and Houser’s Queen. Of course, this is fantasy, after all.

Joshua Blue’s crystal-clear tenor lends credence to Tamino’s gallant nature as the prince dutifully goes about his business of rescuing Pamina. Adam Lau’s powerful, resonating bass imparts the wisdom and austerity of Sarastro, who appears here to be a combination of the Dalai Lama and Obi-Wan Kenobi, aided by “Star Wars”-style assistants. Angel Riley makes an appealing and ingratiating Papageno for the agreeable Papagena.

Christian Sanders does well in his Opera Theatre debut as the scheming Monostatos, while Meghan Kasanders, Meridian Prail and Stephanie Sanchez get the show moving with their delightful turns as The Three Ladies. The three child spirits are played effectively by Hallie Schmidt, Daniela Magura and Maria Consamus, and Evan Lazdowski brings gravitas to the role of Spokesman of the Temple.

Appealing music, amusing comedy and engaging performances add up to another triumphant Opera Theatre presentation of Mozart’s final opera, still entertaining after more than 225 years.

