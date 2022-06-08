‘The Magic Flute’ Children’s Book Adapts Mozart’s Opera for an Enchanting, Interactive Read

“Once upon a time, the world was split into two lands. One land was ruled by the sun and the other, the moon … This was the way of the world, until a curious prince became lost in the mountains that separated these two kingdoms.”
So begins “The Magic Flute,” from writer Katy Flint and illustrator Jessica Courtney-Tickle, based on the opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This story of darkness and light, love, logic and wisdom has endured for generations, and Ready Readers recommends this version from a team that specializes in scaling masterpieces for youngsters through their Story Orchestra series.
Flint is an expert in adaptation for children, eliminating lesser characters and storylines while retaining the exhilarating tale of Prince Tamino and the obstacles that befall him on a quest given to him by the Queen of the Night. Tamino is to rescue her daughter, Princess Pamina, held captive by the Sun King. Throughout the journey, Tamino encounters mystical creatures including a dragon, forest fairies and the birdman Papageno, who bestow upon him enchanted objects – including the titular magic flute – enabling him to fulfill the queen’s mission and bring peace to the land.
Courtney-Tickle’s mixed-media artwork captures the spirit of the story, using block printing techniques, along with watercolor and collage, to create the deeply engaging two-page spreads. A magical mascot found on each spread links events across pages.
Flint and Courtney-Tickles’ book features an audio aspect, as well. Sound buttons embedded in the illustrations play excerpts of the orchestral music and accompanying opera passages. Parents may especially enjoy the short biography of Mozart, a glossary of musical terms and an audio game featured on the end pages. Wrap up this introduction to opera by experiencing “The Magic Flute” in person, this month from Opera Theatre Saint Louis.
Ready Readers celebrates 25 years of bringing stories to life for our community’s most vulnerable children. Visit our website (readyreaders.org) to learn how you can bring the magic and power of books to metro area children.