The Luminary in St. Louis presents the “nwl” exhibition to spark conversations about white privilege and fragility

Armed with a stack of large photographic prints, a roll of blue tape and a pair of old, ragged climbing shoes, artist Kelly Kristin Jones describes a typical morning of covering historic monuments in public parks across the Midwest.
In rigorous episodes of performance art designed to question and critique the violence and power that such monuments represent, Jones climbs and covers these structures in ways that undo their visual presence and make room for something else. And when she’s done covering them, she makes photographs.
“I decided not only to use photography and making images as a way to question this, but as a white woman with a camera, I needed to use my body,” Jones says, explaining that with the privilege of her race and gender, she can create public displays of avant-garde art to call into question structures that embody white supremacy in America.
People are also reading…
Starting in early October, Jones’ work leads this conversation as the centerpiece in a local exhibition dedicated to inspiring discourse around white peoples’ responsibility in dismantling whiteness. Born out of conversations on the role of whiteness in society and culture between The Luminary’s interim executive director, Stephanie Koch, and Simon Wu, the co-curator and program manager of The Racial Imaginary Institute in Detroit, the exhibition, “nwl,” which stands for “nice white ladies,” will show a range of Jones’ work with hopes of broadening the conversation.
This exhibition in St. Louis’ Benton Park West neighborhood, which opened earlier this month and runs through Dec. 10, will feature multiples of Jones’ collections as work pivotal in engaging viewers in confronting white fragility, navigating privilege and participating actively in the process of deconstructing whiteness.
“It was important, both for Stephanie and for this exhibit, that The Luminary be a place that could speak to many different audiences at different levels,” Wu says.
He explained that he hopes the exhibition epitomizes a safe space where people feel comfortable enough to engage with feelings of vulnerability or to challenge their beliefs or misconceptions.
As a white woman, Jones feels a conviction to use her privilege to start conversations that address white fragility.
“We often like to think of white supremacy as this masculine expression, but it’s just as likely to wear heels, and I wanted to pick at that – this activation of terror as a white women’s soft power,” Jones says, explaining that much of her exhibition will feature work that calls into question the role of women like herself in furthering supremacy.
The Luminary’s exhibition will also feature a wall of photographs that compare the postures and body language of archived pictures of white women posing with statues to the problematic monuments themselves.
“I zero in on these women’s posture and hands and match them to the ways some contested monuments are portrayed,” she says. “There are some unnerving similarities between posing and posturing.”
Jones submits that much of the signaling of whiteness comes through in the neoclassical Greco-Roman style of architecture – a design style in which many of the monuments were built. In experiencing the exhibition, Jones recommends that patrons start at the back of Gallery A, where a line of five works depicts historical monuments and documentation of those performances using big color photographs.
The second wall, which Jones says cuts to the heart of the show, involves a section of Gallery B that is painted a dark onyx color, on top of which sit pairings of hands – one from a monument that is paired with a found photograph of a white woman’s hand.
“That really speaks to the role that white women have played in creating this master narrative that is this history of the United States,” Jones adds. “White women were so instrumental in getting these monuments installed.” She continues by explaining that white women raised money and fought to get such monuments erected all over the country.
Jones hopes to use her work as a platform to inspire uncomfortable conversations. “There’s a little bit of push and pull that I hope is part of the show,” she says. “And we’re going to have some programming so we can come together as a Midwestern community and talk about this stuff.”
The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-773-1533, theluminaryarts.com