Play: "The Light"

Company: The Black Rep

Venue: Hotchner Studio Theatre, Washington University, 6445 Forsyth Blvd.

Dates: Through February 19, 22 to 26

Tickets: $20 to $50; contact 314-534-3807 or theblackrep.org

Highlights: The Black Rep presents a solid, carefully considered interpretation of playwright Loy A. Webb’s highly charged, one-act drama.

Story: Two years into their relationship, Rashad is ready to pop the marital question to Genesis. It takes him forever to get to the point, but when he shows her a diamond ring, she elatedly responds in the affirmative.

While exchanging some other gifts on their meeting anniversary, the mood changes abruptly when Rashad shows Genesis two tickets to an upcoming concert by rapper Rashif at one of the venues they frequent in Chicago. Genesis makes it clear to Rashad that she has no use for Kashif, an artist whom Rashad enjoys considerably.

After consistent pleading, Genesis reveals to Rashad that there’s more to her objection of Kashif than his misogynistic lyrics and attitude, something much more personal in nature. Rashad can’t let it go, causing their debate to soon escalate into a full-blown, heated argument.

What is really important to Rashad, and to Genesis? Are two free tickets to a highly touted concert enough to derail their seemingly smooth relationship? Is the concert their sole point of disagreement, or is their relationship in serious jeopardy?

Other info: Webb’s 75-minute work, written in 2018, moves abruptly from comedy to dark drama about midway through the show. That’s fortunate, because Rashad seems to take forever to get around to proposing to Genesis. It’s funny for a while, then becomes irritating. It doesn’t help that Rashad cleans up the condo by sweeping a broom across a rug. What?

Anyway, there’s much more substantive material here, and it’s realized in the second half of the production, when tension flares between Genesis and Rashad. Is she being unreasonable, demanding that he not even listen to his favorite rapper’s music? Or, is he being insensitive to her viewpoint? Or is it a combination of the two?

That’s where “The Light” shines brightest and is at its best in The Black Rep’s probing presentation under the watchful direction of Kristi Papailler. She elicits powerful performances from Black Rep veterans Eric J. Conners as Rashad, and Alicia Reve Like as Genesis.

These two savvy pros know how to use body language as well as the spoken word to convey the conflict between firefighter Rashad and school principal Genesis, getting to the heart of their passionate confrontation while also underscoring the quietly strong love they share, to great effect.

Scenic designer Jim Burwinkel gives the duo plenty of room to navigate in the nicely appointed, modern living room of the condo, illuminated with Sean Savoie’s pinpoint lighting design. Christian Kitchens adds the soothing, jazzy sound design, and Kristen Gray’s costumes reflect the stylish and comfortable wardrobe choices of Genesis and Rashad, respectively. Taijha Nicole Silas provides some telling props as well.

Webb has lots to say in those 75 short minutes, especially after the hackneyed comedy is put aside for the more serious, and searing, drama which unfolds later. You’ll be praising the Lord if you see “The Light.”