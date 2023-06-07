From Friday, June 9, to Saturday, July 29, The Kranzberg Arts Foundation will present a solo exhibition by resident visual artist Vincent Stemmler. Stemmler’s exhibition, aptly titled “Doom Scroll,” explores themes of personal identity and collective memory through experimentation with the physical environment and socio-economic landscape.
“I titled the show ‘Doom Scroll’ to represent how social media makes us aware of things that are happening in the world but also makes us lose some form of presence at the same time, and how reading depressing news can have a negative effect on you,” Stemmler says. “A lot of this show really focuses on what’s hiding behind the idea of something else.”
Stemmler experiments with concepts of coexisting elements throughout many of the pieces in “Doom Scroll.” One work, “A Confluence Over Time,” toys with juxtaposing ideas of the personal and the collective, the past and present, and history and memory. Stemmler originally began working on the piece with the intention to capture photographs personal to his own experiences but expanded his approach after realizing the environment he’d captured represented a story bigger than himself. “My original pitch was to photograph places that were special to me and express some form of an idea that I had about that place,” he explains. “That started to change when I noticed a lot of the space I was photographing were also public spaces.”
In “A Confluence Over Time,” Stemmler chose to digitally manipulate photographs of the confluence in St. Louis and printed out several versions of the pictures to collage them together. But he didn’t stop there, bringing in actual objects and materials from on-site such as seeds, trash and other miscellaneous objects to fully capture how beauty and destruction both exist in the landscape. “The piece really became about the environment,” Stemmler adds. “We often romanticize landscape art, when in reality we’re at this point in time where wherever you go, you’re going to see trash.”
Many of the pieces Stemmler creates in “Doom Scroll” combine photos, raw materials and architectural fragments from places around St. Louis and around the world. Another work, “False Memories at the Funerary Chapel,” revisits Stemmler’s childhood memories of a fountain basin from his mother’s funeral, which he later discovered to be inaccurate.
“When I visited the funeral home again, I realized that as a child I’d envisioned a tree and birds sticking out of the basin that wasn’t really there,” he explains. “The funeral director said he’d worked there for 30 years and he’d never seen what I described it looking like. I’d created this whole false narrative as a coping mechanism. The false memories I had served as a sort of resilience, and that’s what I tried to capture in this piece.”
One of the most impressive aspects of Stemmler’s work is his ability to weave together various art forms into a multi-layered cohesive piece. The exhibition is comprised of paintings, collages, video art, sculptures and photographs that seamlessly blend together and speak to both personal identity and subjects of the larger world. A special opening reception will be held Friday, June 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gallery at The Kranzberg.
The Kranzberg Arts Foundation, 3224 Locust St., Suite 401, St. Louis, 314-549-9990, kranzbergartsfoundation.org/doomscroll
Vincent Stemmler, vincentstemmlerstudio.com