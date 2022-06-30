The Kitchen Offers Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese American Fare in Florissant

In Florissant, a longstanding family-owned eatery recently enjoyed a new lease on life, when The Kitchen debuted in November, filling part of the space previously occupied by Chinese Gourmet Restaurant.
Co-owners/siblings Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu grew up in the culinary industry, following in the footsteps of their Vietnamese émigré parents, who owned and operated Chinese Gourmet Restaurant for 33 years. When their mother, Tram Nguyen, died two years ago, they decided to honor her legacy by opening The Kitchen in that part of the historic building.
Offering food inspired by her recipes and techniques that were perfected and passed down through the years, The Kitchen has a fast casual Pan-Asian menu featuring a modernized approach to Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese American fare.
For Nguyen and Liu, the restaurant marks both a return to their roots and the culmination of decades in the industry. Nguyen managed the now-shuttered Bamboo Bistro – a sister concept to Chinese Gourmet Restaurant owned by her mother and her aunt, Dung Nguyen, in downtown St. Louis – for more than 10 years, while Liu’s lengthy résumé includes working for area businesses including Juniper, Miracle STL and the now-defunct Taste by Niche.
“The restaurant means family, familiarity and comfort to us,” Liu says. “I hope people will have the chance to dine in, come and try new dishes, and feel the warmth and care that have been put into our space and every meal.”
The casual and bright modern interior features plants and pops of yellow inspired by their mother’s favorite color, as well as her favorite flower: orchids. The space was designed with ease of carryout most in mind, with just a few tables available for dining in.
Head chef Tony Le, who has been with the family restaurant for 22 years, plates popular dishes established over the years, including such bestsellers as General Tso’s chicken, hot braised chicken, wonton noodle soup and phở made with a broth simmered for 24 hours, topped with sliced rare beef and beef meatballs, and served with a plate of fresh herbs.
Additional highlights include Vietnamese shaking salmon, wok-fried with bell pepper and onion; Thai curry noodles with vegetables; and appetizers like crab Rangoon and crispy fried spring rolls filled with vermicelli, shredded carrot, jicama, mung bean, onion, taro and ground pork.
“After being open for several months, we’re still so excited to see familiar and new faces every day,” Nguyen says. “The kitchen is the heart of a home, and it’s where we want everyone to come, gather and enjoy food.”
The Kitchen, 14065 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, 314-831-9292, the-kitchen-asian-restaurant.business.site