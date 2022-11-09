The Greenberg Gallery, a preeminent St. Louis area art institution, celebrates its golden anniversary

This is a banner year for The Greenberg Gallery, currently celebrating its golden anniversary. Among preeminent art galleries situated in St. Louis proper, the Duane Reed Gallery opened 28 years ago, in 1994. That was two years after William Shearburn Gallery debuted, in 1992, while Atrium Gallery dates from 1986. Even Clayton’s venerable Bruno David Gallery started only in 1984, in New York City before relocating to the metro area (initially the Grand Center Arts District) in 2005.

The Greenberg, as local devotees of visual art know, currently occupies a compact but posh first-floor space in The Two Thirty Building in Clayton, whose interior the afternoon sun customarily transforms into an almost overwhelmingly bright white-walled space for viewing canvases of all kinds. To do justice to that space and to commemorate half a century of spotlighting the finest in visual art, the Greenberg just opened an exhibition on Thursday, Nov. 10, starting with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

That exhibition, which will run through Jan. 31, includes works from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Richard Diebenkorn, Diego Giacometti, Ellsworth Kelly, Roy Lichtenstein and other luminaries. The range of talent in that roster suggests the cosmopolitan eye of gallerist Ronald K. “Ronnie” Greenberg.

Most recently, from May 26 to June 30, the Greenberg showcased an exhibition entitled “Snaplines” from New Mexican Ronald Davis. Prior to the Davis display, the gallery presented the fiendishly titled “Hamburger Bacon Black Olive and Mushroom With Salted Caramel Pretzel Concrete and Hi Fi Fo Fum” exhibition from Clayton native Katherine Bernhardt.

Within the past lustrum or so, Greenberg’s gallery also has treated viewers to distinct and distinctive exhibitions devoted to the late Helen Frankenthaler, the queen of color field painting, from November 2018 to January 2019, and, in a mid-2018 extravaganza, select works of the French giant Henri Matisse.

Greenberg opened his namesake gallery in 1972, making it one of the metro area’s first galleries focusing less on the past than on the present.

“The Greenberg Gallery [has] brought to the Midwest some of the most respected and influential contemporary artists in the art world,” states a press release on the venue’s 50th.

From its original site in Clayton, the gallery moved in 1978 to St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, where it blossomed for a decade and a half. It then “became Greenberg Van Doren Gallery and continued to thrive in its Central West End location,” the press release continues, “hosting shows by both contemporary masters and noteworthy emerging artists. Greenberg Van Doren Gallery opened in New York City in 1999.”

Almost another decade and a half passed, and Greenberg, in 2013, renovated the current Clayton space not far from the gallery’s original space, whereupon Greenberg Van Doren Gallery resumed its original moniker.

“The Greenberg Gallery remains St. Louis’ premier contemporary art gallery,” the press release concludes with pardonable pride, “showing the works of contemporary masters and emerging artists.”

The Greenberg Gallery, 230 S. Bemiston Ave., St. Louis, 314-361-7600, thegreenberggallery.com