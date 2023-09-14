If you were searching for a place to take your out-of-town friends who love jazz – plus support St. Louis’ dynamic local music scene in the process – The Dark Room at The Grandel should be near the top of your list. Located within the former First Congregational Church building, The Grandel was renovated by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in 2017 and holds a 600-seat theater as well as The Dark Room, a captivating space for live jazz, blues and hip-hop performances, plus inspired cocktails and cuisine.

Overseeing all of this is Alonzo J. Townsend, founder of The Townsend and Three Agency and producer of The Dark Room experience. Townsend cites growing up around blues and jazz as a major motivator for his work today; as the son of Grammy winner and Delta blues legend Henry James “Mule” Townsend and blues singer Vernell Townsend, you could say that a natural artistry and eye for talent is in his blood.

“[That inspiration] is the biggest catalyst of my mission and work,” Townsend says. “I inherited this passion and love for St. Louis music from my father. St. Louis’ musical history has a major impact on American music. The most important factor we’re missing in St. Louis is infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem – we’re in the midst of building vital infrastructure in our music community, though, and The Dark Room series is a defining platform of that work.”

Although Townsend is the programming producer of The Dark Room – in partnership with Kranzberg – he also leads artist, brand and event management and enrichment through his own agency, representing local artists such as DJ Nico Marie, Be.Be The Neo-Soul, Mvstermind, Kelsi O, Kendall Davidson and others. “Finding fresh artists and voices that showcase a full range of St. Louis sounds, and then providing those artists with hard-ticketed show opportunities and consistent visibility, is key,” Townsend says. To that end, he says, Kranzberg Arts Foundation invests in his talents, helping him showcase local artists and enrich the diverse cultural fabric of St. Louis.

“I’ve been in the realm of music business my entire life,” Townsend explains. At just 9 years old, he often helped his father by reading contracts, negotiating fees, selling merch and writing checks. “So much of this is second nature to me,” he says. “It’s my passion, but it’s also heavy because you’re responsible for the elevation of these artists. But I love the advocacy of it – it shows we have a whole crop of new musicians being cultivated, and with that mindset and work, it gives a sense of ‘fresh fruit to pick off the vine’ every day, which is even more exciting. We have such a treasure trove, and it’s a ripe time to be an artist in St. Louis.”

