‘The Color Purple’ is showcased in all its glory in powerful production at The Muny

Musical: “The Color Purple”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through Aug. 9

Tickets: $18 to $110 and 1,450 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and its subsequent film and stage adaptations are given a wonderful, passionate and exemplary interpretation in The Muny’s premiere presentation of this life-affirming story.

Story: In the cruel, stifling backwoods of rural Georgia in the early 20th century, 14-year-old Celie has been raped and impregnated for the second time by her father, Alphonso. As with her daughter, Alphonso takes the baby boy upon birth away from Celie, telling her that he has found the child a home. Celie, though, doesn’t know whether her children are alive or dead.

A few years later, a widower named Mister tells Alphonso that he’d like to marry Celie’s sister, Nettie, preferring her because he says that Celie is “ugly.” Alphonso refuses, and says he’ll throw in a cow if Mister marries Celie, so Mister agrees to the proposition. Nettie protests, but Celie tells Nettie to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher instead.

Mister routinely beats and abuses Celie, and even his children ostracize her. Celie’s only hope is to be reunited with Nettie. She welcomes her sister when the latter leaves their father’s home after he abuses her. However, after Mister also makes advances to Nettie, the young woman flees, promising to write Celie.

Years pass and Celie, hearing nothing from Nettie, assumes that her sister is dead. When Mister’s grown son, Harpo, marries a self-confident woman named Sofia, he is alarmed when she refuses to obey his every beck and call. Both Mister and Celie advise Harpo to beat his wife to make her submit, but she hits back and then is angered to learn that Celie had told Harpo to use physical force.

Eventually, Celie and Sofia become friends. Sofia leaves Harpo, taking their children with her, and Harpo turns their home into a juke joint for music, dancing and drinking for the Blacks in their Southern community. When Harpo learns that singing sensation Shug Avery is returning home, he asks her to perform at his place.

Mister also is excited about the return of his former lover, Shug. He entrusts her care to Celie, who nurtures the singer back to health. For the first time in ages, Celie has feelings for someone, and Shug reciprocates with mutual love and respect for Celie.

Eventually, Shug leaves again for Memphis, but not before finding a cache of letters sent to Celie through the years by Nettie and hidden away by Mister. Celie leaves Mister and goes to Memphis with Shug, along with Harpo’s girlfriend Squeak, and curses Mister to a life of agony before she departs.

Celie has endured pain, suffering and abuse for decades. Eventually, though, she learns to accept herself and, as Shug tells her, to see the beauty in ‘the color purple’ and other small symbols of life’s beauty.

Other Info: Walker’s novel, first published in 1982, has consistently been listed among the top books of the 20th century by the American Library Association, as well as making the BBC’s list of the “100 most influential novels” in 2019. It’s also been a fixture on the ALA’s list of most frequently challenged or banned books for its “explicit language” and “violence,” among other reasons.

“The Color Purple” is an epic tale, covering four decades in the life of its central character, the impoverished and abused Celie. Steven Spielberg’s film version in 1985 made stars of Whoopi Goldberg as Celie and Oprah Winfrey as Sofia, garnering 11 Academy Award nominations. Controversy ensued when “The Color Purple” did not win a single Oscar.

The novel and film both served as the basis for a 2005 musical version, with a book by Marsha Norman, and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Mike Isaacson, The Muny’s artistic director and executive producer, was part of the original Broadway producing team for “The Color Purple” musical, which received 11 Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Actress in a Musical. The 2015 production won Tonys for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical.

The Muny’s debut presentation is an exhilarating, exquisite production, filled with big, splashy numbers and featuring stellar performances by its cast, in both major and supporting roles. Director Lili-Anne Brown gets to the heart of the story immediately and keeps the focus on Walker’s poignant, larger-than-life tale throughout.

Jermaine Hill’s musical direction of The Muny orchestra is of the highest quality, capturing the essence of the musical’s sundry genres, including gospel, jazz, ragtime, African blues and R&B. The numbers choreographed by Breon Arzell are electrifying, highlighted by the scenes in Harpo’s juke joint and the “Big Dog” number in the fields.

Anastacia McCleskey is sensational in the lead role, belting out Celie’s numbers in a powerful and highly persuasive voice. She’s solid in her acting as well, bringing Celie’s affecting story to life in a vibrant manner.

Tracee Beazer captures all the sass and style of the irrepressible Shug, as does Nicole Michelle Haskins as the assertive, life-loving Sofia. Gilbert Domally is entertaining as the good-natured if problematic Harpo, while Evan Tyrone Martin solidly handles the difficult role of Mister, transforming from brutish lout to sympathetic supporter in the unlikeliest of fashion.

Brown’s excellent cast also includes Nasia Thomas as Nettie and Erica Durham as Squeak. Shantel Cribbs, Alexis J. Roston and Melanie Loren shine as the gossiping church ladies, while Omega Jones delivers both as the preacher and as Mister’s uptight father, Ol’ Mister. Duane Martin Foster as Alphonso, Jos N. Banks as Buster, Sean Walton as Grady, Owen G. Scales, Damon J. Gillespie, Kennedy Holmes and Rodney Thompson also are featured.

Arnel Sancianco’s scenic design ranges from Celie’s initial poverty to Shug’s lavish Memphis residence and Harpo’s colorful juke joint, all effectively lit by Heather Gilbert. Samantha C. Jones’ costumes cover the spectrum from Mister’s handsome suit to the African garb reflective of Nettie’s missionary environment, although the “Big Dog” number curiously has farmhands rather stylishly dressed.

Paul Deziel adds video design, sound design is by John Shivers and David Patridge, and wig design is by Kelley Jordan.

The second act drags too much toward the end, but all in all, The Muny’s version of “The Color Purple” is a resounding triumph, both of Walker’s story and of The Muny’s careful shaping of its musical adaptation.