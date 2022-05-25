The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel in St. Louis Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Starlight Dance Soirées

Welcoming everyone from celebrities to politicians to entertainers, The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel, the landmark hotel towering above St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, has a rich history to celebrate as it marks its centennial with two events its organizers are calling “Starlight Dance Soirée through the Decades.”

“From who has stayed at the hotel through the years … the presidents of the United States … to the Rolling Stones – Mick Jagger used to float in our swimming pool! – to performers including the Rat Pack and Liza Minelli, and the ballroom [playing host] to the 200th birthday party of St. Louis in 1964, The Chase has made a mark on so many St. Louisans,” notes Frederik Houben, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

It’s only fitting that the commemoration of The Chase’s centennial is slated to be as glamorous as its history, with a culinary and cocktail journey through the decades set to cabaret music on July 15 and Oct. 21.

Guests will gather for the festivities in the luxurious Starlight and Zodiac rooftop ballrooms – made famous in the 1940s for hosting evening shows with top entertainers, as well as nationally broadcast Saturday afternoon tea dances. The indulgent evenings will provide a lavish array of food stations featuring historical menu items from the hotel’s past.

Amid the fine dining experience, expect a live performance of cabaret music from a three-piece band and two singers. “The Cabaret Project of St. Louis, led by executive director Tim Schall, and Anita Jackson will be performing music throughout the decades that has been sung here at The Chase,” Houben details. “We will have a place to dance or just sit and relax, and we’ll be piping in more music afterwards so guests can continue to enjoy the evening and stay and dance the night away!”

The Chase Hotel, built by attorney-developer Chase Ullman and designed by St. Louis architect Preston J. Bradshaw, opened to the public on Sept. 29, 1922, according to a press release. The Park Plaza Hotel was constructed by Sam Koplar and completed in 1929, and in 1961, the two hotels merged to become The Chase Park Plaza.

Today, The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel boasts 398 guest rooms, as well as The Chase Apartments, a fitness center, a five-screen movie theater, a barber shop, ballrooms, three restaurants and additional guest perks.

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com/royal-sonesta/mo/st-louis/chase-park-plaza-royal-sonesta-st-louis

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel’s Starlight Dance Soirée through the Decades

WHEN: Fridays – July 15 and Oct. 21

WHERE: Starlight and Zodiac rooftop ballrooms at The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis

SCHEDULE:

7 to 8 p.m.: Predinner reception

8 to 9:30 p.m.: Food stations and cabaret performance

Piped music and cash bar to follow

TICKETS: $95 per person (ages 21 and older only) includes dinner and drinks and self-parking at The Chase Park Plaza Garage. Valet parking is available for an additional $20. Check The Chase’s social media pages for a link to buy tickets online, or call the hotel at 314-633-3000. Space is limited.

