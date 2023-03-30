The Cabaret Project of St. Louis, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, lists its mission on its website as “to support, develop and sustain the art of cabaret and song performance in St. Louis.” Currently, the Cabaret Project partners with Jazz St. Louis on the “Contemporary Cabaret Series,” which takes place at the new Jazz St. Louis venue in St. Louis's Grand Center Arts District. Darius de Haas, who has performed on Broadway in “Rent,” “Carousel” and other shows, will be the next performer in that series, on April 26 and 27.

Before that, though, Cabaret Project of St. Louis is bringing Broadway sensation and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle to town for its annual gala at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Ballroom, located at 3648 Washington Boulevard in Grand Center. Tickets for the show are $60 and can be obtained at metrotix.com or 314-534-1111. A $250 gala ticket includes complimentary valet parking, cocktail hour, a three-course dinner, preferred VIP performance seating in the Gala section and a post-show dessert reception with Doyle.

Doyle was honored with the Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award in 2022 for his performance in the hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s pensive musical, “Company.” He previously has performed in the Tony Award-winning musical “Book of Mormon” in the lead role of Elder Price, and in the original Broadway cast of “Spring Awakening.” He starred in the Broadway revival of “Bye Bye, Birdie,” as well as Lincoln Center’s award-winning version of “War Horse,” among other items on his star-studded resume.

The April 1 gala benefit for The Cabaret Project marks Doyle’s solo debut in St. Louis. Pre-show activities will begin at 6 p.m., with Doyle scheduled to appear on stage at 8:30 p.m. For any questions about the benefit, contact executive and artistic director Tim Schall at 314-359-0786 or info@thecabaretproject.org.