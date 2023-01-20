The Black Rep’s production of ‘Death of a Salesman’ is gripping, remarkable drama

Play: “Death of a Salesman”

Company: The Black Rep

Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University, 6445 Forsyth Blvd.

Dates: January 18 to 22, 25 to 29

Tickets: $20 to $50; contact 314-534-3807 or theblackrep.org

Highlights: The Black Rep offers an African-American perspective on Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a failed salesman and his faded dreams in a gripping, remarkable production anchored by sensational performances by Ron Himes and Chauncy Thomas as Willy and Biff, respectively.

Story: Tired and beaten down from an unsuccessful trip to New England, Willy Loman returns to his Brooklyn home weighed down by his bags and his worries. It’s 1949, and he and his wife, Linda, are finally about to pay off the mortgage on their house.

Their older son, Biff, has returned home for a visit after spending several years out West, working with his hands in the great outdoors, something which gives him solace. Younger son Happy has an apartment in the city, but is currently staying at the Loman residence while Biff is there.

Willy, now 63 years old, wavers between the past and the present, waxing idyllic over Biff’s halcyon days as the star football player at his high school. Biff was being scouted by three different colleges to play for their school, but something happened. Their neighbor Charlie’s son, Benard, a fellow student at the high school, warned Biff that he was about to flunk his math class, but Biff ignored him.

When Biff did flunk, he still had the option of going to summer school to complete his final math course and seemed determined to do so. Something happened, however, when he made an impromptu trip to see Willy on the latter’s travels in New England. Biff came back a different person, bitter and disillusioned, traits he carries with him into the present.

Willy marvels at the inherent charms of his “boys” – their good looks, their intelligence, their skills – all of which convinces Willy that they are superior to others. Their aimless, meandering, present-day lives, however, don’t mesh with Willy’s memories, as Biff wanders through life, and Happy toils in a menial position while flitting from one woman to another.

Ever loyal and faithful, Linda states that “attention must be paid” to Willy. But is Willy himself paying attention to reality? He has lived his life in the shadow of his adventurous, wildly successful older brother Ben, who made a fortune in diamonds while working as a young man in Africa, and taunts Willy in his rare appearances.

Willy believes that he could have done what Ben did and that his boys can still do that, too, pursuing the American Dream. At what point, though, does idealism meet reality?

Other info: Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep, is as close to acting royalty as anyone on the St. Louis arts scene. He’s a modern-day, local Barrymore or Paul Robeson, who can breathe life into any role and reveal perceptive subtleties to an appreciative audience.

Miller’s drama, which won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1949, is a true tragedy in the tradition of ancient Greek theater. Its protagonist suffers from the hubris of delusional grandeur, unable to grasp reality, preferring instead to dwell in the comfortable confines of his own fantasy world, where the American Dream is within reach of his children, if not himself.

Willy spins fitfully between hurtful tirades against his "chosen one," Biff, denigrating the latter’s lack of ambition and his aimless journey through life, while also extolling Biff’s "superior" virtues and his son’s undeniable destiny for greatness. To his credit, Biff accedes to none of this philosophically, although in his own despair he attempts to mollify Willy with unrealized aspirations.

Director Jacqueline Thompson painstakingly uncovers the grim, sobering reality behind Miller’s relentless prose with diligence and a meticulous dissection of his characters. That is accomplished in superior fashion with the interpretation of the main conflict, between Willy and Biff, in stunning performances by Himes and Thomas, as the floundering father and his sad son, respectively.

Thomas understands what drives Biff and, under Thompson’s sage guidance, reveals the character’s ceaseless anguish, while Himes underscores Willy’s delusions and the character’s implacable pursuit of an ephemeral existence. It’s both heartbreaking and fascinating to watch their interplay.

The supporting cast is led by a dazzling performance by Kevin Brown as Ben, Willy’s amiable, carefree older brother, who drives home the point that he considers himself to be his most important priority, and always has. Velma Austin delivers Linda’s signature speech – “attention must be paid” – and other dialogue in a performance that is both compelling and poignant.

Christian Kitchens excels as the eager-to-please Happy, and is at his best in Happy’s most disappointing moment in a restaurant where he is supposed to meet Biff and Willy for a celebratory dinner. Jim Read portrays Charley as the good-hearted neighbor he is, even as Willy rebuffs Charley’s repeated attempts to help his beaten-down friend.

Other solid performances are brought to the fore by Jacob Cange as Charley’s studious son, Benard, and Emily Raine-Blythe as “The Woman” whom Willy meets in New England. Franklin Killian does well in a crushing scene as Howard, son of the man who hired Willy decades earlier, who considers Willy a relic of a bygone era. Taijha Silas, Zahria Moore and Carmia Imani also contribute in supporting roles.

The action plays out on a harrowing set designed by Dunsi Dai, which features a back wall in the Loman home filled with windows at askew angles, with bedrooms set on either side, up stage from the kitchen which anchors the set, accentuated with Angel Hammie’s props such as an old-fashioned refrigerator and rotary phone.

It’s beautifully lit in shades both subtle and stark by Jasmine Williams’ lighting design. The characters are dressed in a wardrobe evocative of the late ‘40s era by costume designer Daryl Harris. Composer Keyon Harris’ introductory piece seemed too long to me, but it sets the tone for the melancholy music to follow.

“Death of a Salesman” is one of the monumental works in American theater in the 20th century. It’s timeless tale of life unfulfilled remains relevant in The Black Rep’s vital interpretation.