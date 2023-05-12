Musical: “Eubie!”

Company: The Black Rep

Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University, 6445 Forsyth Blvd.

Dates: May 12 to 14, 18 to 21

Tickets: $20 to $50; contact 314-534-3807 or theblackrep.org

Highlights: Black Rep founder and producing director Ron Himes has assembled a bright, energetic, dazzling young cast to put their best singing and dancing skills on display in a briskly paced, uplifting and energizing production, paying homage to the musical skills and legacy of 20th century pianist and composer Eubie Blake.

Story: The music of composer James “Eubie” Blake is celebrated in this revue, which showcases some two dozen of Blake’s entertaining melodies. Half of the tunes are from Blake’s 1921 musical, “Shuffle Along,” the first Broadway musical written, directed by and starring Black Americans. “Eubie!” showcases many of Blake’s best songs in a two-act, two-hour presentation.

Other info: Blake claimed that he was born in 1883, which would have made him 100 years old when he passed on February 12, 1983, just five days after his birthday. Most historians, however, state that Blake actually was born in 1887.

Regardless, James “Eubie” Blake, son of former slaves, and their only child to survive into adulthood, showed a talent for composition at an early age, when a music store manager was amazed by the 4-year-old’s musical skills and urged Blake’s parents to nurture his ability. Eventually, after World War I, Blake formed a vaudeville act called The Dixie Duo with performer Noble Sissle.

Blake and Sissle composed the music and lyrics for “Shuffle Along,” with a book written by F.E. Miller and Aubrey Lyles, which incorporated many songs the pair had previously written. The first hit musical written by and about Black Americans, it opened in 1921 and closed the following year after 502 performances.

A 2016 adaptation, titled “Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed,” focused on the challenges of mounting the original show, as well as its lasting impact on Broadway and race relations.

In the company’s news release, Himes states that “Eubie Blake not only helped shape American musical theatre as we know it today, but that show is credited with kicking off the Harlem Renaissance that swept New York City culture in the late 1920s and 1930s.”

The Black Rep has performed “Eubie!” three times in its illustrious 46 seasons. Its 1999 presentation featured musical direction by Neal Tate, the orchestrator for the original Broadway production.

This third version, directed by Himes, explodes with infectious good humor and impressive displays of dancing, including some tap dancing which starts on the floor of the stage and then moves atop a table with smooth, constant precision, courtesy of Robert Crenshaw’s highly impressive tap choreography.

The show covers ragtime, jazz, blues and other genres, all of which were mastered by Blake, who wrote down the music to many of his tunes years after he had composed them in his head and memorized them for performances.

Choreographers Vivian Watt and Heather Beal put the 10-member cast through a magical array of terpsichorean moves, all performed on Tim Jones’ whimsical set design, which includes an opening set reminiscent of The Roaring Twenties, an effect further complemented by Marc W. Vital II’s appealing costumes of the flapper era. Jasmine Williams’ beautiful lighting design further supports the entire effect, as does the sound design contributed by Justin Schmitz.

Songs such as “I’m Just Wild about Harry,” “Charleston Rag,” “My Handyman Ain’t Handy Anymore,” “Memories of You,” “Low Down Blues,” and many others give each of the ensemble players their chance to show off their notable singing and dancing skills. The agreeable cast is comprised of Coda Boyce, DeAnte Bryant, Robert Crenshaw, Serdalyer Darden, Evan De-Bose, Samantha Madison, Venezia Manuel, Carvas Pickens, Tamara PiLar, Taijah Silas (understudy) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Joe Dreyer’s musical direction brings out the best in Blake’s enthralling music, performed by a band which is situated at the center back of the stage behind a scrim. Accompanying Dreyer, who is playing piano, are tuba player Chris Tomlin, drummer Bernard Long, Anthony Wiggins on trumpet and saxophonist Harvey Lockhart. Their tight, cohesive playing adds immeasurably to the engaging performances by Himes’ ensemble.

The Black Rep began its 46th season with a riveting historical drama, “The African Company Presents Richard III,” which focused on the efforts of a Black impresario and his troupe in early 19th century New York. It’s fitting that this season concludes with a musical tribute to the genius behind the groundbreaking Broadway arrival of “Shuffle Along” a century later. “Eubie!” is a celebration of Black music in the first echelon.