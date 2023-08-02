Some people dream of the day when they can finally prove their childhood skeptics wrong. Other people, like 22-year-old filmmaker Lucy McKinnis, make that dream a reality at an early age. “Thanks Mr. Beckman,” McKinnis’ uplifting short film depicting the journey of a struggling neurodivergent student, debuted at the 23rd annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase this year on July 29 – a project that holds personal meaning for the Missouri native.
“When I was younger, I had a teacher who told my parents she didn’t believe I could read,” McKinnis explains. “I began tutoring with a woman named Lisa Beckerman, who was the inspiration behind the character of Mr. Beckman. She really took me under her wing and became like a second parent to me, and helped me reach my goal of being able to excel in my schoolwork.”
McKinnis wrote, directed and filmed the short herself over four weeks during her final month of college at Lindenwood University’s Cinema Arts program. Drawing from her own experiences as a dyslexic student, “Thanks Mr. Beckman” follows a tech-savvy high schooler named Leslie who struggles to keep up in her classes. Instead of adjusting to her specific learning needs as a neurodivergent student, one of Leslie’s teachers chooses to berate and humiliate her within earshot of Mr. Beckman, another teacher at the school. Over the course of the film, Mr. Beckman encourages Leslie to nourish her unique gifts and embrace her individuality despite criticism from her disbelieving teacher. Slowly, Leslie rebuilds her confidence and flourishes – revitalized by Mr. Beckman’s unwavering support and belief in her abilities.
“From the beginning, I wanted this film to capture how some kids have a hard time with learning and how people might assume they’re lazy or they’re not smart, when usually there’s something so much bigger going on,” McKinnis says. “With the right help, these students can succeed. But if they’re constantly put down by the people who are supposed to believe in them, it’s not going to happen.”
“Thanks Mr. Beckman” was filmed at Miriam School and Learning Center in Webster Groves, an independent special education school for unique learners. McKinnis chose the location because of her work as a social media intern at Miriam Switching Post – an upscale resale boutique connected to the school that donates all proceeds to Miriam’s Variable Tuition Program, a financial assistance program for students and families.
“Thanks Mr. Beckman” premiered at the Hi Pointe Theatre during the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase and is just the beginning of McKinnis’s undoubtedly bright career as a director, editor and filmmaker. While just six minutes long, the film manages to convey a powerful message to the audience: That they can triumph over any obstacles in their path, so long as they believe in themselves.
