Tennessee Williams Festival showcases beauty of ‘The Rose Tattoo’ under the Big Top

Play: “The Rose Tattoo”

Company: Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Venue: The Big Top, Grand Center Arts District, 3401 Washington Ave., St. Louis

Dates: Aug. 25 to 28

Tickets: $45 to $50; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Director David Kaplan realizes the vision of Carrie Houk, the festival’s artistic director, of “a small Fellini-esque interpretation” of “The Rose Tattoo” in a charming, breezy production which ushers in the seventh annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis at the Big Top circus venue in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District.

Story: Sicilian seamstress Serafina Delle Rose is fiercely proud of and devoted to her husband, Rosario, a lively truck driver who boasts a rose tattoo on his chest. One day, a young woman named Estelle visits Serafina at her home in Mississippi, near the Gulf of Mexico, and requests that the seamstress make a luxurious shirt for the woman’s lover, handing Serafina the lavish material and offering her a huge sum for Serafina’s efforts.

When Rosario is killed in an accident, the devastated Serafina retreats into isolation for three years, telling one and all how empty her life is without the lusty relationship she shared with him. She’s not even sure she can attend the high school graduation of her daughter, Rosa Delle Rose.

Rosa, who is frustrated with her mother’s isolation, causes further friction when she introduces Serafina to Jack Hunter, a young sailor who has befriended Rosa. Serafina demands to know Hunter’s intentions for her daughter, ordering him to swear before the Virgin Mary that he will honor Rose’s virtue.

One night, Serafina witnesses a truck driver named Alvaro Mangiacavello trying to break up a fight. She takes Alvaro back to her place to wash him up and replace his torn shirt. They agree to meet later that night at her back door, away from the prying eyes of her neighbors. When Alvaro shows up drunk, they quarrel, but not before Serafina sees that Alvaro has had a rose tattooed upon his chest.

Serafina, plagued by rumors of infidelity about her late husband, demands that the local priest tell her what Rosario had confessed. Eventually, Serafina learns that Rosario had an affair with Estelle – and that he was the man for whom Estelle had the silk shirt made by Serafina.

Awakening to the truth after so long, Serafina must confront the realities of her daughter’s love for Hunter, as well as the attentions of the well-meaning if imperfect Alvaro. What will she finally decide?

Other Info: Kaplan employs the talents not only of actors and technicians but also of aerialists Annika Capellupo, Natalie Bednarski, Sage McGhee and Maggie McGinness, who gracefully twirl above the stage in the second act on two lengthy, shimmering red sheaths and a central trapeze ring, adding extra elegance to the presentation.

Having a circus setting accentuates Williams’ flair for fantasy and dreamlike sequences, what Kaplan terms “his limitless world of the dream.” It’s abetted in this production by James Wolk’s studied scenic design. In his program notes, Wolk observes that, with Kaplan’s inspiration, he selected a series of renditions of works by Colombian painter Fernando Botero “of voluptuous jungle scenery as backdrops populated with images of houses in the Mississippi Gulf Coast area.” The scenic design is amplified by clothing racks underscoring Serafina’s occupation.

The whole set is bathed handsomely in a lighting design by Jesse Alford that includes the harsh lights of a circus with softer tones for more romantic moments, while Nick Hime provides the quixotic sound design, which includes players performing on accordions and stringed instruments as they gambol about the stage.

Michele Friedman Siler’s costumes richly convey both the era and the locale, from the smart, patrician attire adorning Estelle to Alvaro’s blue-collar togs. Gwynneth Rausch and Emma Glose provide a panoply of smartly chosen props, such as Serafina’s record player.

Rayme Cornell finds all of the passion and intensity in Serafina’s fiercely proud, if somewhat delusional, character, holding sway over the main ring in this symbolic circus, which curiously is set atop a giant clock face with Roman numerals. There’s also excellent work by Valentina Silva as the dutiful but independent Rosa and Bradley Tejada as the befuddled and smitten Alvaro.

The supporting cast includes Rachael Fox as the worldly Estelle, entering the play on horseback, and Oliver Bacus as the honorable Hunter. Julia Crump and Tyler White are amusing as a pair of gossiping local women, Carmen Garcia does well as a wise woman named Assunta, and Tony Viviano sings Italian tunes as he strolls about the set.

Mitchell-Henry Eagles plays a couple of smaller roles, Holly Maffitt is “the strega” (witch), and Harry Weber is cast as “Miss York” and Father De Leo, when he’s not serving as ringmaster. They’re all joined occasionally by goats led around the ring for added Fellini effect, one might assume.

Kaplan points out in the show’s instructive program that this production is set in a circus “[t]o free the audience to dream along with Serafina. And to dream on their own,” and that the location is “[i]n Serafina’s mind, on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, not far from New Orleans.”

Thus, it incorporates several of Williams’ geographic loves in an enchanting, if occasionally odd, production that is both ephemeral and earthy, just as the playwright would like it. You likely will, too.