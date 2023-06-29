Musical: “Beauty and the Beast”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through June 30

Tickets: $19 to $120 and 1,450 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” has never been more charming and infectiously delightful than it is in director John Tartaglia’s magical, inventive version on display at The Muny.

Story: A vain, arrogant prince answers a knock at his castle door one night, and sees a haggard old woman. She begs him for shelter from the night, but he refuses, dismissing her away.

She warns him that beauty comes in many appearances, and suddenly transforms into a stunning enchantress who casts a spell on him, turning him into a beast. She tells him that, to break the curse, he must love someone who in turn will love him and do so before a precious rose she leaves behind withers and dies.

In a nearby town, a charming girl named Belle loves to read books, which transport her to faraway lands. She is beloved by the community, as is her eccentric inventor father, Maurice. The village lout, Gaston, proclaims to one and all that he has decided to marry Belle, and is annoyed when she turns him down.

One day, Maurice gets lost in the nearby woods and frantically seeks help at the Beast’s castle. He is allowed entrance by servants Lumiere and Cogsworth, but the Beast angrily puts Maurice in his dungeon.

When Belle discovers that her father is missing, she enters the woods and also approaches the castle. She is upset to see Maurice imprisoned and offers the Beast a deal: she will replace her father and become the Beast’s prisoner.

As the rose slowly wilts away, the castle’s residents become increasingly alarmed that they may never return to their human forms. Somehow, they must figure out a way for the Beast to love and be loved, and all before that special rose dies. Belle may be the key to survival for all of them.

Other info: The Muny has previously produced this family musical in 2005, 2010 and 2015, and doubtless all of those presentations were laudable. What makes this 2023 version special is Tartaglia’s wildly expressive vision, which fills The Muny’s sprawling stage with a steady supply of wit, effervescence and entertainment for children and adults alike.

One scene in particular, with villagers lined up like ducks at a shooting gallery, epitomizes the stylish, refreshingly innovative approach taken by Tartaglia to enliven scenes both small and large. Offering expert collaboration is scenic designer Ann Beyersdorfer, who many sets range from the imposing library at the Beast’s castle to the colorful backdrop for the village, all complemented with Greg Emetaz’s handsome video design which includes dancing candlesticks in one especially memorable scene.

Jason Lyons’ lighting design is filled with handsome hues, accentuating both day and night portions, and Robin McGee’s fanciful costumes distinguish both the mechanical residents of the castle and the village dwellers, complemented with Ashley Rae Callahan’s impressive original wig design. Sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge make those storms particularly imposing.

Disney’s “Beauty” features a book by Linda Woolverton, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. That lively musical score is given a sumptuous and rousing reading by musical director Ben Whitely and The Muny orchestra, and choreographer Patrick O’Neill and his dancers grace the stage with several outstanding numbers including the spirited “Be Our Guest” in the first act.

Tartaglia has assembled a champion cast for this excellent rendition of “Beauty and the Beast,” including Ashley Blanchet and Ben Crawford in the title roles, respectively. The former showcases a striking soprano, while the latter’s booming bass suggests that he would have made an imposing Javert for the Broadway production of “Les Miserables” in which he was an understudy for that part.

Claybourne Elder brings all the pomposity and thick-headed dullness to the role of the villainous Gaston, while Tommy Bracco delights as his wary sidekick LeFou. Harrison White is a humorous hit as Belle’s scatterbrained but loving father Maurice.

The charming denizens of the castle are engagingly portrayed by Kelvin Moon Loh as the candlelabra ladies’ man Lumiere, Eric Jordan Young as the stuffy but well-intentioned clock Cogsworth, Holly Ann Butler as the coquettish Babette, Ann Harada as the dutiful and aptly named Mrs. Potts, Michael Hobin as her son Chip and Debby Lennon, who treats The Muny audience to her exemplary, operatic voice as Madame de la Grande Bouche.

Everything works to well executed precision in The Muny’s most delightful presentation of the evergreen family musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”