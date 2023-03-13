Musical: “Nine”

Company: New Line Theatre

Venue: The Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive

Dates: March 16 to 18, 23 to 25

Tickets: $20 to $30; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The singing is stellar, the story is satisfying and the New Line Theatre production of Maury Yeston’s and Arthur Kopit’s musical, “Nine,” is charming and intriguing throughout, a paean to the artistry of Italian film director Federico Fellini.

Story: Italian film director Guido Contini is having trouble coping as he turns 40. A font of creativity for most of his life, Guido now can’t even muster the imagination to come up with a title for his next movie. What’s more, his producer, Liliane LaFleur, isn’t in the mood for delays. So, even though he hasn’t written a word, Guido tells Liliane that everything is proceeding smoothly. Not exactly.

To buy more time, Guido tells LaFleur that a brief delay in the delivery date of his script will increase film profits from $1 million to perhaps $10 million. Not interested, replies LaFleur, $1 million right now will do quite nicely.

While Guido frets about his professional life, his wife of 20 years, Luisa, has grown tired of Guido’s shenanigans and tells him that she’s contemplating divorce. Guido’s fragile ego is devastated by this news, even as he ignores the frustrations of his mistress, Carla, who is divorcing her own husband and anxious to move forward with Guido.

Seeking inspiration as well as a tonic for his marriage, Guido and Luisa visit a spa near Venice to revive their spirits and psychological well-being. Unfortunately for Guido, he’s accompanied not only by Luisa but by the voices of so many women who have shaped his life. They include his late mother, and also Saraghina, the prostitute who explained “love” to the 9-year-old Guido more than 30 years ago, which appalled and shocked his mother.

The cacophony of so many sounds in his head drowns out the voices of Luisa, Carla and even Claudia Nardi, the star of many of Guido’s greatest cinematic successes. Trouble is, Claudia has tired of playing the same role, which only increases Guido’s anxieties.

Despite the calming reassurance of Our Lady of the Spa, Guido continues his descent into a most untimely nervous breakdown and mid-life crisis. Liliane wants action, Luisa wants resolution, Carla wants commitment and Claudia wants her own artistic challenge. Guido better come up with some ideas if he wishes to placate the many women who have enriched, and complicated, his life.

Other info: “Nine” is based on Fellini’s own semi-autobiographical, 1963 film, “8½,” a coy reference by the director to the fact that he previously had made six full-length movies, one short and co-directed two others, making his hitherto-untitled next one, “8½.” Yeston’s adaptation, for which he wrote music and lyrics, adds another half-work, resulting in “Nine.”

Kopit revised the original book by Mario Fratti, and then “Nine,” which began as a class project by Yeston in 1973, hit Broadway in 1982, running for 729 performances and garnering five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Raul Julia portrayed Guido.

Yeston generously spreads the musical numbers to many members of the show’s cast. In the case of New Line’s production, that’s a positive, since directors Scott Miller and Chris Kernan have assembled a cast of performers who really know how to turn a tune.

Cole Gutmann is sure and steady as Guido, doing his best to conduct the ladies in his head at the start, and explaining his own problems in the number, “Guido’s Song.” Lisa Karpowicz as Luisa showcases her own beautiful voice on the song, “My Husband Makes Movies,” while Sarah Wilkinson reveals Carla’s frustrations on “A Call From the Vatican,” another well sung tune.

Kimmie Kidd-Booker is marvelous as Liliane LaFleur, former lead for the Folies Bergeres, in the knockout number, “Folies Bergeres,” which delightfully demonstrates Kernan’s lively choreography. Stephanie Merritt takes control of center stage as Guido’s mother on the affecting title number, while Sarah Lueken adds spice and sauciness in the role of Saraghina on the rowdy piece, “Be Italian.” As Claudia, Ann Hier Brown shows the actress’ creative frustrations at playing the same role again and again, as she touchingly describes to Guido on “A Man Like You.”

Kay Love leads the supporting players with her own distinctive and superior voice as Our Lady of the Spa, joined throughout by Kat Bailey, Kathleen Dwyer, Brittany Kohl Hester, Chelsie Johnston, Julia Monsey and Gillian Pieper, splendid singers all.

Music director Dr. Jenna Lee Moore and her expert New Line band provide exemplary musical support from their perch behind one end of the stage. Conductor Moore doubles as keyboardist, joined by cellist Tyler Davis, John Gerdes on brass, Lea Gerdes and Joseph Hendricks on reeds, violinist Mallory Golden and percussionist Clancy Newell. Each of them has his or her chance to shine, and does so handsomely, thanks to Yeston’s imaginative music.

Rob Lippert provides the interesting scenic design, featuring a stack of blocks at one end where Guido’s women largely reside, and another area at the other end which houses a picture of 9-year-old Guido and some work accoutrements, thanks to Lippert and props master Erin Goodenough. Ryan Day’s sound design and Matt Stuckel’s lighting each underscores the action, as does Sarah Porter’s costume design, a fabulous use of black in a variety of outfits adorning the players.

Miller and Kernan keep the focus on the story throughout, eliciting solid performances which enrich Yeston’s music and Kopit’s book in this entertaining and thoughtful show.