In University City, a brand new bubble tea shop features a veritable rainbow of fun and fruity beverages, inspired by owner Elaine Truong’s time living on the West Coast. Sum Tea House debuted on March 20, featuring specialty drinks such as brown sugar milk tea, fresh taro milk tea and strawberry matcha lattes alongside desserts and savory snacks including egg rolls, fries and banh mi.
While the boba café is Truong’s first business, she’s no stranger to the industry. While growing up in St. Louis, she spent time lending a helping hand at her family’s chop suey restaurant, Vin Hoa, in Granite City, Illinois. “From a young age, I remember folding crab Rangoons with my mom. I grew up around food and the gene wasn’t in me to cook, but I find making boba and tea really comforting and relaxing,” she says.
Before opening doors at Sum Tea House, Truong spent some time working at the family business after moving back home from Los Angeles, where she lived for ten years prior. She went to California to pursue an education and subsequent career in fashion design, working side jobs at cafés. “I liked that type of environment and fell in love with customer service,” she says. “After a while, I realized that as much as I loved my career in fashion, I missed my family more, so I decided to move back home and open a bubble tea shop.”
Sum Tea House gets its name from the Cantonese word for heart. “I wanted something close to my culture and my language,” Truong says. “It’s pretty much ‘Heart Tea House.’ If you look at the logo, the Chinese character for heart is part of the ‘Sum.’”
She chose the location, which previously housed an insurance firm, due to its proximity to nearby Olive Boulevard's Chinatown and newly established Costco. The approximately 1,200-square-foot space went through a complete gut renovation, resulting in a clean, modern interior outfitted with a white tile backsplash, natural wood tones built into the bar and pops of lilac throughout.
While Sum Tea House offers online ordering for guests hoping to quickly grab a drink on the go, a few tables offer guests a place to relax and enjoy their drinks. Greenery and Japanese pop culture collectibles lend a touch of whimsy to the room, including figurines and colorful posters Truong acquired over the years attending the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. “I wanted really cute, comforting colors. I took everything that I love and put it in my shop. I’m hoping that it makes everyone feel at home,” she says.
While construction was being done to the space, Truong was hard at work perfecting her drink recipes, using her family as willing taste testers at every opportunity. With Sum Tea House, she hopes to introduce all of the favorite flavors she developed to her hometown, for both seasoned boba enthusiasts and the uninitiated.
“Pearl, bubble, tapioca. No matter what you call it, boba tea is simply tea with boba (tapioca pearls),” Truong explains. “Popularized in LA, boba tea takes many forms with milk or fruit teas and a variety of flavored boba.”
The drink menu is broken down into caffeinated and caffeine-free fresh teas, milk teas, fruit teas, sparkling beverages, winter melon-based drinks, specialty drinks, salted cheese foam-topped options and snowys – “They’re like frappes or slushies made with blended milk and ice,” Truong says. “A lot of this is seeing what the world has to offer, taking inspiration from it and building my own recipe around that.”
Her Crystal Mango drink, for instance, draws inspiration from the popular Hong Kong dessert mango sago, with layers of mango purée, crystal boba (agar), coconut milk and house milk. Fresh taro milk tea is another dessert-forward signature that features fresh taro prepped and cooked in house – “We add a little bit of taro concentrate on top to enhance the flavor,” she says.
For unique caffeine-free options, Truong recommends ginger tea as well as the winter melon drinks, available with strawberry or mango. “Winter melon is grown throughout Asia,” she explains. “My grandpa used to grow them until they were nearly 20 pounds and used them for soups. In tea, it’s really sweet and tastes like caramel.”
Milk options include a regular house milk sweetened with cane sugar, whole milk, almond milk and oat milk, and the sweetness level of any drink can be adjusted based on a given percentage. Topping selections include brown sugar boba, crystal boba, mango star jelly, fresh taro and Oreos.
For a bit of salty to go with all of the sweetness, Sum Tea House offers a selection of snacks including the crab Rangoons she grew up making at her family’s restaurant. They’re quickly becoming a popular menu item. “It’s a family recipe that’s really good and old-school style – not sweet at all. It’s very savory. I really love it and a lot of my customers really love it too,” Truong says.
Additional options include regular or curly fries available with your choice of seasoning (garlic Parmesan, barbecue, cheddar, etc.), pot stickers, onion rings, pork or veggie egg rolls, chicken wings and classic banh mi with different types of pork, salami, pate, mayo and veggies. Rotating weekend special desserts on offer include options such as a mini baked flan, pandan cake and waffles.
At the heart of it all, Truong hopes to impart coziness in each cup she puts out. “In LA, after work, my friends and I would go get boba. It’s really comforting and that’s why I fell in love with it – the comfort and nostalgic aspect of it all,” she says. “I hope everyone who comes in enjoys the atmosphere and the drinks. I’m always down for recommendations. I want you to feel comfortable, good, wholesome and whole when you’re here.”
Sum Tea House is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sum Tea House, 8501 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, 314-222-1540, sumteahouse.com