Sulaiman’s Cafe plates traditional Bangladeshi-American fare in St. Ann

Sulaiman’s Cafe, which opened in a small strip-mall storefront in St. Ann in January 2021, tempts visitors with Bangladeshi dishes, as well as hand-tossed pizza with halal toppings.
The restaurant comes from the husband-and-wife duo of Musanna and Ayrin Akanda, who named it after their 2-year-old son. The couple hails from Bogra in Bangladesh but spent their separate formative years in Pennsylvania and Florida. After then living together in Florida and Alaska, they searched for an Islamic school for Sulaiman, which led them to settle here. In doing so, the Akandas saw an opportunity to introduce Bangladeshi cuisine to their new home base, where they say such food was lacking.
“A lot of people in the U.S. are familiar with Indian food but not Bangladeshi food, so it’s always been our dream to open our own restaurant and show everybody Bangladeshi culture and cuisine,” Musanna Akanda says. “Our main goal is to serve people quality food that will bring a smile to their face.”
With Sulaiman’s Cafe, the couple hopes to showcase the dishes they grew up with. The eatery fills the approximately 1,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Bombay Food Junkies, which has been repainted to feature the green-and-red flag of Bangladesh. Visitors to the restaurant can try some of that country’s national dishes made using recipes and techniques inherited from Ayrin Akanda’s mother and grandmother.
The slow-cooked, savory morog polao, for instance, features a roasted chicken leg quarter over basmati rice. Musanna Akanda says their cooking uses aromatic spices such as coriander, cumin, chile, garam masala, bay leaves, cinnamon sticks and cloves. Beef tehari, another traditional Bangladeshi dish on offer, comprises a base of beef curry and basmati rice.
Additional offerings include paneer tikka masala and chicken biryani, and hand-tossed pizza options let guests enjoy some of the couple’s favorite pies with halal pizza toppings, such as lamb gyro and barbecued chicken.
Sulaiman’s Cafe, 3578 Adie Road, St. Ann, 314-475-3591, sulaimanscafe.com