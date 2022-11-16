Sugarwitch in south St. Louis features ice cream sandwiches, novelty eats and coffee

Sugarwitch recently debuted its first bricks-and-mortar home in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood. The small-batch, from-scratch ice cream sandwich brand opened its doors on Sept. 30, offering handmade frozen treats and a new coffee program – all created with sustainable ingredients and practices, the eatery’s owners say.
Sugarwitch comes from married duo Sophie Mendelson and Martha Bass, who have been serving their inventive sweets from a vintage Airstream trailer on the patio of Olio in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood since the summer of 2021. They began offering their ice cream sandwiches in 2019 at various pop-ups and the farmers market in Columbia, while carrying out their graduate studies.
Mendelson has a background in sustainable food systems and diversified organic farming, while Bass has studied environmental sustainability, regional food economies and geographic information systems.
“Over the past couple of weekends, we’ve been seeing people from the very beginning in Columbia – people who have supported us at the Airstream – and new neighbors and businesses we’re working with here in Carondelet,” Bass says. “It’s just so fun to be able to welcome people into this space.”
The approximately 3,000-square-foot storefront, which previously housed the Carondelet Bakery, offers carryout service with outdoor seating available via a spacious side yard. The interior features a floral mural by local artist Zulay Rueda to complement the space’s turquoise-colored cabinets.
In the kitchen, the duo works with a 6-quart ice cream machine, using an ice cream base from Rolling Lawns Farm in Bond County, Illinois, as the foundation for their dairy-based ice creams. Coconut-based vegan ice creams and sorbets also are on rotation.
Sugarwitch’s ice cream sandwiches are named after famous witches of literature and lore, such as the original signature: Ursula. The dessert, which Mendelson describes as an ice cream sundae in sandwich form, features rainbow sprinkle-flecked vanilla ice cream sandwiched between salty brownies. Additional novelties include waffle tacos, Queen Cones (dipped cones), push-pops and pints.
The café’s manager, Camy Bright, developed the beverage menu, which features a custom coffee blend – dubbed Witch’s Brew – created in collaboration with Coffeestamp in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood available in drip form or as café au lait. Coffeestamp’s signature cold brew and nitro cold brew are also on hand – the former available with cereal milk cubes, cereal milk and cereal dust.
Teas from Big Heart Tea Company in St. Louis’ Marine Villa neighborhood are available in loose-leaf form or in lattes, and a selection of frozen drinks ties the shop’s offerings together, including options such as a cold-brew float, matcha float and Excel soda float. Sugarwitch also offers an assortment of products from local companies Bijoux Chocolates, Sourdough Kid, Breadcraft and Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop.
“I feel like it’s ice cream truck meets coffee shop,” Mendelson says. “Frozen novelties have been our focus since the beginning, and moving into this space, we saw a need for a good coffee program in the neighborhood. It’s such a fun medium to play with, and we’re trying to approach that with the same whimsy as our ice cream treats.”
Sugarwitch, 7726 Virginia Ave., St. Louis, 573-234-0042, sugarwitchic.com