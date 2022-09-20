SugarBot Creamery churns up nostalgia on St. Charles’ Main Street

SugarBot Creamery, a soda fountain and ice cream parlor in St. Charles that celebrated its grand opening in June, offers a true taste of nostalgia on Main Street, rolling out a full menu of phosphate sodas, house-made frozen treats and other desserts.
The shop, which replaces Little O’s Old Time Soda Fountain, comes from SugarBot Sweet Shop’s Jackie and Mark Huebbe. The couple established the SugarBot brand in 2012, relocating its bakery from St. Louis to St. Charles in 2015. After taking over ownership of Little O’s Old Time Soda Fountain in 2018, the Huebbes decided to move down the street and rebrand to put the SugarBot spin on the classic soda fountain.
“We started making the ice cream in house in 2019,” Jackie Huebbe says. “It felt like it really needed something to stand out. It’s something the area could really use. With us getting our start at the bakery doing things from scratch there, it was the next logical step to go in.”
People are also reading…
She and her husband purchased the new space in 2021 and completed a gut rehab. For Huebbe, whose grandfather owned a pharmacy and soda shop in her hometown of Hermann, it was important to make the experience as historically accurate to the prototypical 1930s version as possible, from its blue-and-white color scheme, marble tabletops and hand-lettered menu boards to its checkered floors, its vintage décor and, of course, its soda bar.
“Essentially, we are a true, working old-time soda fountain,” Huebbe says. “We make all of our phosphates, or fountain sodas, by hand. We can mix and match any flavor combo with light or heavy syrup, soda water and phosphoric acid, which gives soda that crisp bite. It’s totally customizable, which is fun to see.”
The creamery also celebrates her husband’s family heritage with the shop’s signature gooey butter cake. His great-uncle had a bakery called City Bakery in Union – slightly less than an hour’s drive southwest of Ladue – which is credited as one of the first businesses to develop the dessert. Guests to SugarBot Creamery can grab freshly baked gooey butter cake by the slab or slice, in addition to plenty of other SugarBot Sweet Shop products on-site.
From the dipping cabinet, guests also can choose from more than a dozen rotating flavors of ice cream at any given time, available as sundaes, milkshakes, malts, flights and hand-packed pints, or enjoy them served with a house-made waffle cone or Belgian waffle.
Everything is made from scratch, including mix-ins such as an eggless oatmeal chocolate chip cookie dough. Mainstay ice cream flavors include such options as strawberry, sweet cream and honeycomb, while seasonal specials include java and one of Huebbe’s personal favorites: Grandma Berlener’s banana cream pie.
SugarBot Creamery, 302 N. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri, 636-724-0978, sugarbotcreamery.com