Successful Run of ‘The Karate Kid, the Musical’ at STAGES St. Louis is a Prelude to Broadway Production

A new era for STAGES St. Louis officially began on May 25, when “The Karate Kid, the Musical” had its world premiere at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. It kicked off the STAGES 36th summer season in grand and exciting fashion, as a team of contributors, producers, performers and behind-the-stage talents pooled resources to present a musical they hope is just beginning its theatrical life.

Jack Lane, the troupe’s executive producer, is one of the driving forces behind the effort to present “The Karate Kid, the Musical” on Broadway. After the show closed its STAGES run on June 26, Lane reflected on what’s transpired thus far and what’s yet to come for the show.

“The premiere was a resounding success,” Lane says, “with both audiences and critics alike. The entire team … could not be prouder. … The makeup of the audience was the most multigenerational and diverse one I have ever seen in St. Louis. I fully believe this will be the profile of the [Broadway] audience.”

“The Karate Kid, the Musical” features music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini and a book by Robert Mark Kamen, who wrote the screenplay for the 1984 film “The Karate Kid.” Amon Miyamoto directed the musical, joined by choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid.

The original movie spawned sequels, as well as TV series, including Netflix's “Cobra Kai.” Lane notes enthusiastically that “all three stars of ‘The Karate Kid’/‘Cobra Kai’ – Martin Kove, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio – attended the [premiere] and loved it.” (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita, who garnered an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Mr. Miyagi in the film, died in 2005.)

“The next step is to get the proper theater on Broadway,” Lane says. “All focus and energies will be on these next steps in getting to Broadway.”

As for the timing, he conjectures that “spring or fall of 2023 seems logical, or possibly the spring of 2024. There is no doubt in our minds that ‘The Karate Kid’ will be opening on Broadway in the near future.”

It’s never inexpensive putting together a Broadway production, and “The Karate Kid, the Musical” is no exception. “The budget for the Broadway production is currently being created,” Lane notes. Although he points out that the “generous donors who were part of the STAGES not-for-profit production of ‘The Karate Kid’ are called contributors, [whereas] those who become part of the Broadway production will be called ‘producers’ and ‘investors.’”

Lane, who already has Broadway theatrical credits for shows, including “The Prom,” says there is “an enormous demand to be a part of ‘The Karate Kid’ producing and investing team moving forward.” He is delighted that “there were many theatrical representatives from around the world who attended performances,” adding that it “was a very impressive lineup of major industry leaders.”

As with any show whose producers look for an eventual Broadway presentation, Lane expects the team will consider changes and tweaks, but notes: “I was very pleased with the performances of the entire cast and hope that most will be joining us on Broadway.”

Although Lane is justifiably happy with the way everything thus far has transpired for this emerging musical, he is equally delighted with another aspect of the metro area debut: “Having this first, full-blown, pre-Broadway engagement in St. Louis has changed the face of the performing arts in the region.

“It has put St. Louis on the map as a new and viable tryout city. Not only is this a game-changer for STAGES, it will also be an economic engine for the community. It truly was a triumph.”

