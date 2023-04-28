Play: “Doubt: A Parable”

Company: Prism Theatre Company

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 North Grand Blvd.

Dates: April 27, 28, 29, 30

Tickets: $35; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Fine performances cultivated through Trish Brown’s astute direction help Prism Theatre Company realize a provocative, probing production of John Patrick Shanley’s masterful, 2004 Tony Award-winning drama about an epic clash between a gregarious parish priest and the no-nonsense principal who is determined to protect her students and stop his alleged transgressions.

Story: Sister Aloysius Beauvier runs a tight ship as principal at St. Nicholas Catholic grade school in the Bronx, circa 1964. Change is happening in the tradition-bound Roman Catholic Church following the Second Ecumenical Council (Vatican II), a three-year initiative which began in 1962. That has yet to affect St. Nicholas, though, where arch-conservative Sister Aloysius rules with unflinching devotion to her principles.

When Sister Aloysius has a polite but stern chat with young, impressionable Sister James, the former is alarmed by the latter’s naivete, especially concerning Father Flynn, the progressive, ‘communicative’ associate pastor of St. Nicholas, who believes in nurturing the pastoral flock, including its children.

One day, Sister Aloysius is troubled when Sister James reports that she has noticed something odd in the behavior of Donald Muller, the school’s first African-American student. Learning that Donald had just left a meeting with Father Flynn, and that the young student appeared to be drunk or tipsy, Sister James tells Sister Aloysius about her concerns.

The older nun finds the revelation much darker than does Sister James, intimating there may be sexual abuse underway. This shocks Sister James, who readily accepts Flynn’s quick and agitated defense of his actions, but Sister Aloysius says that she’s been around the block and recognizes evil when she spots it. She’s also a war widow who knows something of the world beyond the convent.

As tension builds between Sister Aloysius and Father Flynn, the latter resorts to thinly veiled attacks on the principal through his Sunday homilies at Mass for the congregants. Sister James is confused, Donald’s mother is defensive of her son in surprising ways and Father Flynn ratchets up his return assaults on the principal’s character. She won’t be swayed, however, until he is gone and punished for his alleged misdeeds.

Who is right? Who is telling the truth and who isn’t? And about what, exactly?

Other info: Shanley won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005 for this tense, probing, superbly written play which premiered off-Broadway in 2004 before moving to Broadway in 2005, where it closed in 2006 after 550 performances. It garnered seven Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Play as well as acting and directing honors. Shanley adapted the story to film in 2006, directing a cast including Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis, with all four performers receiving Oscar nominations.

Prism’s fine rendition includes a set which separates the two sides of the audience, with a pulpit in front of a stained glass window at one end of the stage and Sister Aloysius’ principal’s office at the other. The middle of Matt Stuckel’s fine scenic design serves as a courtyard area where conversations take place between the two nuns as well as a scene between Father Flynn and Sister James.

Tony Anselmo’s subtle lighting design makes shrewd use of the stained glass at one end of the set, while also providing suitable support for courtyard scenes, which are further augmented by Jacob Baxley’s carefully conveyed sound design including wind whistling through surrounding trees. Costumes designed by Sam Hayes accurately reflect the religious attire of the nuns and priest, as well as the dress worn by Mrs. Muller, all adhering to the 1964 era.

Kate Durbin commands attention as the no-nonsense Sister Aloysius, who tells Sister James that “it is my job to watch out for the cleverness” in others. She scrutinizes not only the students who fear her, “as it should be,” as she informs Sister James, but also the teachers under her jurisdiction.

With “men running things,” Sister Aloysius knows that she must find evidence against the gregarious Father Flynn which the foggy-brained monsignor above him will agree is too serious to ignore. Durbin wholly inhabits the strict, high moral compass which guides Sister Aloysius, but also can reveal surprising fissures in the principal’s beliefs.

Rhiannon Creighton splendidly conveys the innocence, naivete and natural faith in others which define the sweet nature of Sister James, gleefully planning the school’s Christmas pageant but also troubled by changes she sees in Donald’s behavior after unseen encounters with Flynn. Sister James leads with her heart, something the sharp-eyed, perceptive Sister Aloysius knows can be problematic.

Jeffrey David Thomas does well as the genial Father Flynn who jots down thoughts in his ever-present notebook to shape the following week’s sermon, whether it be about gossip or uncertainty or the frailties of the human condition. He also depicts how quickly that pleasant demeanor can dissipate under Sister Aloysius’ demanding interrogations.

As Mrs. Muller, Laurell Stevenson surprises Aloysius with her resignation about her son’s tendencies to “be that way,” while also fighting desperately to have him graduate from the Catholic school after being bullied out of the local public school. Stevenson makes Mrs. Muller a suitable match for Sister Aloysius’ headstrong moral opinions, even if she is surprised to learn that the principal was once married.

The genius of Shanley’s one-act story, which Prism’s production captures beautifully, is that the audience is left with its own doubt at the drama’s conclusion. Opinions about what did or did not happen off stage are as myriad as the personalities brought to the theater by those diverse patrons. Shanley knows doubt when he sees it and writes about it most effectively in his well-crafted script.